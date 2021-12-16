Ekso Bionics Announces EksoNR Multi-Unit Order by Nebraska Fraternal Order of Eagles

– Foundation Donates Units to Two Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities in Nebraska –

RICHMOND, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that the Nebraska Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (“F.O.E.”), an international nonprofit community organization, has purchased two EksoNR devices on behalf of local Nebraska inpatient rehabilitation facilities.

The EksoNR devices will be donated to the Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit at Bryan Medical Center, a 30-bed unit in Lincoln, Neb., and Nebraska Methodist Hospital & Rehabilitation Center’s 22-bed rehabilitation facility in Omaha, Neb. More than 60% of the typical patient population at both facilities stand to benefit from EksoNR’s leading neurorehabilitation solutions.

“Ekso Bionics is proud to partner with the Fraternal Order of Eagles in improving outcomes for patients through our innovative EksoNR technology,” said Bill Shaw, Chief Commercial Officer of Ekso Bionics. “With EksoNR devices placed at multiple Nebraska locations that have a deep focus on neurorehabilitation, an increasing number of physical therapists will have necessary tools to elevate the standard of care for neurorehabilitation with our groundbreaking exoskeleton.”

“Supporting patients with spinal cord injury is one of the Fraternal Order of Eagles’ primary initiatives, and we take pride in this endeavor,” said F.O.E. Grand Worthy President Brian Rogers. “The F.O.E. already has a great relationship with Ekso Bionics, whom we selected as a partner for this donation as a result of the technology’s successful adoption in the Nebraska market and compelling patient stories.”

“The addition of EksoNR into our rehabilitation unit enables us to continue to provide superior care by bringing the most advanced solutions to our patients,” said Sarah Cockle, the Service Leader for Therapy Services at Nebraska Methodist Hospital & Rehabilitation Center. “EksoNR features unique capabilities that deliver superior outcomes for patients recovering from stroke, spinal cord injuries and traumatic brain injuries, all of which we serve at Methodist Hospital. We are excited to incorporate the most advanced exoskeleton robotics into our rehab programs.”

“We are grateful for the use of EksoNR through the generous donation of the Nebraska Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles,” said Samantha Penas, assistant therapy manager at Bryan Medical Center. “The EksoNR provides us with additional advanced technology to maximize functional recovery and promote patient independence. Our expert team looks forward to including this technology into our collaborative rehab approach for stroke, brain and spinal cord injuries.”

EksoNR is the most clinically used robotic exoskeleton designed to be used in a rehabilitation setting to progress neurorehab patients to learn to walk again with a more natural gait. The device is the first exoskeleton FDA-cleared for acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury, that re-teaches the brain and muscles how to properly walk again.

To find a location with EksoNR near you, visit eksobionics.com/centers.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

About Fraternal Order of Eagles

The Fraternal Order of Eagles, an international nonprofit organization, unites fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills, and by promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope. The F.O.E. donates more than $10 million a year to local communities, fundraisers, charities and more. As part of its philosophy, the F.O.E. gives back 100 percent of monies raised in the form of grants. Fundraisers are conducted for eight major charities, including kidney, heart, diabetes, cancer and spinal cord injury funds, a children’s fund, memorial foundation and the Golden Eagle Fund.

About Bryan Medical Center

Bryan Medical Center is a locally owned and governed nonprofit medical center located in Lincoln, Neb. Bryan is designated as a Level II Trauma Center. The Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit at Bryan Medical Center is a 30-bed unit specializing in stroke, brain injury, and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Their expert team has achieved the highest level of recognition by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). Bryan prides itself on returning 85 percent of patients back home. Their patient outcomes meet and exceed those of other facilities regionally and nationally.

About Methodist Hospital

With more than 2,000 full-time employees and more than 400 physicians on active staff, Methodist Hospital has a tradition of providing quality health care to the region in cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, women’s services, cancer care, gastroenterology, orthopedics, and comprehensive diagnostic services. Founded in 1891 by members of the Methodist Church in Omaha, Neb., Methodist Hospital is a not-for-profit, 423-bed, acute care hospital serving the metropolitan-Omaha area.

