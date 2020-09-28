El-Jay Music Announces Music Release

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EL-JAY unleashed a new EP project “Playgroundz”, and you are going to be ready to vibe with his transformation (Music/Vocals) from his Freshman Project to his newly released Sophomore Project. Cutting edge tracks from up & coming producers – Smash, Executive Producer, and AYO SK, Co-Producer, Tyrone Dicks, mixed/mastered project, an awesome writer, and part of Startz Music Group Production Team.

EL-JAY’s new EP Project Playgroundz just debut on the ITunes Top 50 R&B Charts, and is continuing to climb! Prepare to enjoy the wonderful seven (7) songs. EL-JAY has teamed up with “LA Buck”, his new manager, which is known as a major “Powerhouse” name. EL-JAY’s recently released single, “Slow Wind”, is going to take your breath away; music produced by @Mixedbyreplxy (available on iTunes) EL-JAY has been working behind the scenes as an actor, who appeared in the film “Never Heard”, directed by Josh Webber. Multi-talented Artist will be looking to participate in more films, as he continues to enjoy his music career.

EL-JAY is still in the studio preparing for another release in 2021. If you are looking for a new artist that will entertain at the highest level, you must join the fans that are following him. Let’s go! Join the movement!

https://www.instagram.com/therealeljay/

https://fanlink.to/EL-JAYPLAYGROUNDZ

http://www.eljaymusic.com/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBmt-RRSQdyibkxmKNOsJWA

https://www.facebook.com/therealeljaymusic/

Contact:

Aretha Robinson

True Dimensions/Starz Music Group

[email protected]