Javier Milei swept aside an anti-nepotism law to appoint his sister to a high-ranking position – but who is she?When Javier Milei first walked into Argentina’s presidential palace earlier this month, the radical libertarian leader was not accompanied by his vice-president, Victoria Villarruel, nor his partner, the actor Fátima Flórez.Milei’s escort at this key political moment was a woman who many analysts describe as the true power behind his throne: his sister, Karina. Continue reading…

