El Pollo Loco National Burrito Day Offers 2024 El Pollo Loco announces exciting National Burrito Day offers: $0 Delivery Fees on April 1st and BOGO on April 4th.

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading restaurant chain specializing in fire-grilled chicken, is excited to offer four irresistible National Burrito Day promotions from April 1st to April 4th. Choose from your favorites, including the Queso Blanco Burrito, Chicken Avocado Burrito, Chipotle Chicken Avocado Burrito, Original Beans Rice Cheese (BRC) Burrito, or Classic Chicken Burrito.

Customers will enjoy the following unbeatable Burrito Block Party deals leading up to National Burrito Day:

April 1 st – Customers will receive a $0 Delivery Fee on all orders placed through the Loco Rewards™ app or ElPolloLoco.com . Offer valid 4/1 only and is not valid on any orders placed on third-party delivery partners.

– Customers will receive a $0 Delivery Fee on all orders placed through the Loco Rewards™ app or . Offer valid 4/1 only and is not valid on any orders placed on third-party delivery partners. April 2 nd – Customers will receive a $10 Bonus Card for every $50 eGift card purchased online on 4/2. This offer is not valid for physical gift card purchases made in the restaurant or with third-party partners. The bonus card must be used by May 2, 2024.

– Customers will receive a $10 Bonus Card for every $50 eGift card purchased online on 4/2. This offer is not valid for physical gift card purchases made in the restaurant or with third-party partners. The bonus card must be used by May 2, 2024. April 3 rd – Follow @elpolloloco on Instagram to access exclusive redemption codes for free burritos or a % off a burrito purchase. Offers valid 4/3 only.

– Follow @elpolloloco on Instagram to access exclusive redemption codes for free burritos or a % off a burrito purchase. Offers valid 4/3 only. April 4th – Loco Rewards members will receive a buy-one-get-one FREE burrito offer to enjoy and celebrate National Burrito Day! The free burrito must be of equal or lesser value and is not valid on combos. The offer is valid on 4/4 only and can only be used once.

“We’re thrilled to offer our customers four days of exciting deals to celebrate National Burrito Day,” said Jill Adams, El Pollo Loco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With five different burrito options, we’re sure to satisfy everyone’s cravings. Join us in celebrating and indulging in the ultimate burrito experience!”

Take advantage of this chance to satisfy your cravings and enjoy the best burritos in town! To order food online for pickup or delivery, please visit ElPolloLoco.com or download the Loco Rewards app. By signing up for Loco Rewards, you can earn points whenever you enjoy El Pollo Loco. You can redeem these points for various rewards, including free food. To learn more about this program, please visit the Loco Rewards page on our website.

Please click HERE to access hi-res imagery of the burritos.

Photo credit: El Pollo Loco

