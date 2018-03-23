El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Richardson, TX

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — El Pollo Loco, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken chain, opened its newest restaurant in Richardson, TX today. The new El Pollo Loco, located at 1400 E. Beltline Rd., marks the first restaurant to open in Richardson.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and bring our fans another conveniently located destination to enjoy our signature citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and authentic Mexican-inspired entrees,” said Gus Siade, Senior Vice President of Operations at El Pollo Loco. “The DFW market is a special one for us and with now more than 10 restaurants in the area, El Pollo Loco is thrilled to serve the community of Richardson. We are eager to serve our loyal fans and new customers the delicious flavors and passionate service our brand is known for.”

The 2,660 square foot restaurant has seating for 64 guests and the dining room features the Company’s new ‘Vision Design,’ which highlights an authentic, Mexican-inspired atmosphere and encompasses El Pollo Loco’s menu and brand identity. The new design features warm textures, rustic elements and a focus on the Company’s signature open kitchen layout which allows for guests to view El Pollo Loco’s signature chicken as it is fire-grilled. The restaurant and drive-thru is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For promotions and news on the new Richardson location, fans can follow the restaurant’s local Facebook page. El Pollo Loco fans are also encouraged to join the new Loco Rewards Loyalty Program and receive a free chicken avocado taco after signing up. Loco Rewards members will be able to earn points, redeem rewards and manage offers directly from the new El Pollo Loco mobile app, which is available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and Utah, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com.

Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco

Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco

Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco

Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco

Join Loco Rewards: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards

Join our team: www.elpolloloco.com/careers

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kate Kohlbrenner

ICR

203-682-8329

[email protected]