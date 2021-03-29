El Pollo Loco Celebrates National Burrito Day with BOGO Deal

Breaking News
On April 1, customers can enjoy a free burrito when they purchase one of El Pollo Loco’s famous fire-grilled chicken burritos, with two free burritos for Loco Rewards members

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is celebrating National Burrito Day as if it were a true national holiday. Wrapped in a fun, tongue-in-cheek social campaign, the company is giving customers a special one-day, ‘Buy One Burrito, Get One Free’ offer on Thursday, April 1. As a holiday bonus for members of Loco Rewards™, the brand’s nationally recognized loyalty program, a second burrito will be awarded for free in the El Pollo Loco app good anytime in April.

“National Burrito Day holds a special place in our heart because it gives us the chance to celebrate one of the most popular items on our menu,” El Pollo Loco President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Acoca said. “This year, we are happily taking the celebration to new heights with two free burritos for our most cherished burrito lovers, our Loco Rewards members.”

Burrito fans can visit www.elpolloloco.com/burritoday to get the BOGO coupon and complete details. To take advantage of the additional free burrito, good anytime in April, customers can join Loco Rewards prior to their National Burrito Day purchase by downloading the app and signing up.

To continue the celebration of this flavor-packed holiday, follow El Pollo Loco’s Instagram for imaginative and interactive fun that gives National Burrito Day the level of attention and excitement it truly deserves.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rosie Herzog
Edible
213-878-7867
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bfe99c5-007a-4fd1-8674-92c62019a416

