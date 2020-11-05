El Pollo Loco Extends Free Delivery Commitment through Holiday Season

Breaking News
Exclusive Partnership with Postmates as part of ‘However Long is Necessary’ Campaign

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, extends its free delivery commitment with Postmates just in time for the holidays.

As part of the ‘However Long is Necessary’ campaign, El Pollo Loco is continuing its free delivery offer through the end of the year, exclusively in partnership with Postmates. Customers can now easily enjoy El Pollo Loco’s spin on classic holiday traditions from the comfort of their homes, including new Holiday Tamale Bowls, Chicken Pozole Verde and Mexican Hot Chocolate. El Pollo Loco is one of the few brands that have offered free uninterrupted access to free delivery since April 2020.

“This is our gift to our loyal customers who we know will be celebrating the holidays differently this year,” said Bernard Acoca, President and Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “It is a small gesture to make this time at home a little easier.”

To support the extended commitment, El Pollo Loco released a new TV spot showcasing the company’s free delivery gift to customers. The new spot will run throughout the holidays on TV, digital and social media.

The free delivery holiday spot can be viewed here. To learn more, please visit www.elpolloloco.com.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.

