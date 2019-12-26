Breaking News
El Pollo Loco Improves Access to Better-For-You Food with New Pollo Fit Bowls

Keto Friendly. Paleo Friendly. Life Friendly.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, expands its better-for-you menu with the addition of a new line of Pollo Fit Bowls, which are handcrafted to fit any lifestyle and available at all restaurant locations. 

While 95 percent of Americans always or sometimes seek healthy food, only 25 percent say they have easy access to options1. El Pollo Loco is proud to further showcase its commitment to better-for-you offerings with the new Pollo Fit Bowls to make it easy and convenient for people who are Keto, Paleo or simply just looking to eat healthier.

The line includes three bowls – two are Keto Certified and the other is Paleo Friendly. Each bowl starts with fresh organic spinach and is topped with an abundance of real, better-for-you ingredients and house-made citrus vinaigrette for flavorful taste and to help fuel an active lifestyle.

  • Double Chicken & Avocado [Keto Certified] – Chopped fire-grilled chicken breast, sliced avocado, organic spinach, made-from-scratch pico de gallo, queso fresco, lettuce, and red cabbage and carrot blend.
  • Double Chicken & Queso Fresco [Keto Certified] – Chopped fire-grilled chicken breast, organic spinach, made-from-scratch pico de gallo, black beans, queso fresco, and lettuce and red cabbage blend.
  • Double Chicken & Mango [Paleo Friendly] – Chopped fire-grilled chicken breast, organic spinach, fresh mango salsa, sliced avocado, and lettuce and red cabbage blend.

“We know our customers are increasingly looking for varied approaches to healthy living, so it made sense to introduce a better-for-you culinary innovation in advance of the New Year that not only delivers on taste, freshness and high-quality ingredients but is also accessible to everyone,” said Hector Muñoz, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “This is only the beginning for our growing better-for-you menu and look forward to debuting additional offerings customized for varying lifestyles in 2020.”

Please visit El Pollo Loco’s YouTube to view the supporting TV campaign. Additional information on the Pollo Fit Bowls is also available at www.elpolloloco.com.

Footnote:
¹“Food Labeling Survey”, International Food Information Council Foundation and American Heart Association, January 2019.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.

