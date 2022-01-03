Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / El Pollo Loco Kicks Off the New Year with New Dos Locos Salads

El Pollo Loco Kicks Off the New Year with New Dos Locos Salads

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The limited-time menu items combine LA-Mex comfort food favorites with fresh and delicious ingredients for satisfying meals that don’t skimp on taste

El Pollo Loco Kicks Off the New Year with New Dos Locos Salads

The limited-time menu items combine LA-Mex comfort food favorites with fresh and delicious ingredients for satisfying meals that don’t skimp on taste.

The limited-time menu items combine LA-Mex comfort food favorites with fresh and delicious ingredients for satisfying meals that don’t skimp on taste.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is getting 2022 started off right with the addition of three new Dos Locos Salads to its menu for a limited time. Each Dos Locos Salad pairs popular LA-Mex comfort foods like handmade chicken taquitos and cheesy quesadillas with fresh ingredients like organic super greens and avocado paired with lettuce and pico de gallo for salads that deliver nutrients you need topped with the more indulgent flavors you crave to satisfy every side of you.

“We know health and wellness are top of mind for many this time of year, but El Pollo Loco recognizes that more consumers are craving balance and comfort, so we designed Dos Locos Salads to help you kick off the new year on a delicious note,” says El Pollo Loco Senior Vice President of Marketing Andy Rebhun. “The new Dos Locos Salads are the perfect way to enjoy your greens without depriving yourself of the LA-Mex comfort food you truly crave.”

El Pollo Loco’s lineup of Dos Locos Salads include:

Cheesy Quesadilla Salad: Warm and cheesy quesadillas and a double portion of El Pollo Loco’s chopped fire-grilled chicken are served on crisp super greens and lettuce and topped with fresh sliced avocado, handmade pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Chicken Taquito Salad: Savory handmade chicken taquitos and a double portion of El Pollo Loco’s chopped fire-grilled chicken are served on crisp super greens and lettuce and topped with handmade guacamole, handmade pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Unwrapped Chicken Burrito Salad: A large flour tortilla and a double portion of El Pollo Loco’s chopped fire-grilled chicken are served on crisp super greens and lettuce and topped with fresh sliced avocado, handmade pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Each Dos Locos Salad comes with a choice of creamy cilantro dressing or Mexican vinaigrette and will be available system-wide until March 16.

The rollout of Dos Locos Salads will be supported across TV, social and digital. To view the content and videos, visit El Pollo Loco’s YouTube channel. For more information, visit ElPolloLoco.com.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco
Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco
Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco
Follow on TikTok: @ElPolloLoco
Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco
Join Loco Rewards: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards
Join our Team: www.elpolloloco.com/careers

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rosie Herzog
Edible, Inc
eplmedia@edible-inc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aea28bd8-1d0c-48f4-a8c7-346fcc4bc7f6

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.