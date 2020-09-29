Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / El Pollo Loco Launches Curbside Pickup in App for Faster and Easier Service

El Pollo Loco Launches Curbside Pickup in App for Faster and Easier Service

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Exclusive Curbside Offer on National Taco Day

El Pollo Loco Launches Curbside Pickup in App for Faster and Easier Service

Exclusive Curbside Offer on National Taco Day

Exclusive Curbside Offer on National Taco Day

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announced the national launch of its curbside pickup, giving customers a faster and easier way to access their favorite menu items from the safety and convenience of their vehicle. The curbside innovation comes on the heels of the newly launched Loco Rewards™ program to elevate the customer experience.

The new curbside offering features GPS-enabled functionality, allowing customers the opportunity to automatically alert the restaurant team that they have arrived for the fastest possible service. Upon arrival, customers can pull into the dedicated pickup parking spots at the restaurant and their order will be brought to their vehicle within minutes.

“We are dedicated to making it as easy as possible for our customers to get access to our food,” said Bernard Acoca, President and Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “As we continue to digitize our business with our customers convenience at the forefront, we knew curbside was key to ensuring a more seamless customer experience.”

To celebrate the launch, El Pollo Loco is offering an exclusive promotion on National Taco Day. Customers who place a curbside order in the app on October 4 will receive two free Tacos al Carbons on their next visit.

Please visit www.elpolloloco.com to learn more about El Pollo Loco’s curbside pickup.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.

Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco
Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco 
Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco
Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco
Join Loco Rewards: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards
Join our Team: www.elpolloloco.com/careers

MEDIA CONTACT:
Hannah Gray
Edible
323-206-0800
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aff50760-2cfa-44ec-be87-10984341e6ca

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.