Breaking News
Home / Top News / El Pollo Loco Launches Four New Handcrafted Bowls

El Pollo Loco Launches Four New Handcrafted Bowls

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken chain, today unveiled four new handcrafted bowls overflowing with flavor. The new line of handcrafted bowls is available for a limited time only at participating El Pollo Loco restaurants.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8642311f-e096-4b5d-9105-4a390645cdff

“As we thought about all of the delicious and unique choices offered in Los Angeles, we were inspired to create colorful handcrafted bowls that emulate the flavors of our hometown,” said Heather Gardea, Vice President of Research and Development at El Pollo Loco. “While bowls are a great way to eat a meal on the go, we find it important not to sacrifice flavor for convenience. We’re excited for fans to try our delicious new handcrafted bowls, created with a variety of authentic flavors inspired by our Los Angeles heritage and combined for a tasty and fulfilling meal.”

The new line of handcrafted bowls includes the following options:

  • Chicken & Street Corn Bowl: Chicken, avocado, corn, cotija, citrus chili seasoning, beans, rice, creamy cilantro, cilantro
  • Mango Shrimp Bowl: Shrimp, avocado, mango salsa, black beans, rice, cotija, cilantro
  • Double Garlic Chicken Bowl: Chicken, garlic butter, cabbage, beans, rice, pico
  • Chicken Guacamole Jalapeno Bowl: Chicken, guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, cheese, beans, rice, pico

El Pollo Loco is passionate about creating Mexican entrées that are made with fresh ingredients and provide a healthier alternative to typical fast food. The brand’s menu features its signature citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and authentic, handcrafted items inspired by the culinary and cultural traditions of its hometown Los Angeles. 

About El Pollo Loco:
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and Utah, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com.

Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco
Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco
Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco
Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco
Join Our Loyalty Program: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards
Join Our Team: www.elpolloloco.com/careers

Media Contact:
ICR
Christine Beggan
[email protected]
203-682-8329

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.