El Pollo Loco Launches Four New Handcrafted Bowls

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken chain, today unveiled four new handcrafted bowls overflowing with flavor. The new line of handcrafted bowls is available for a limited time only at participating El Pollo Loco restaurants.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8642311f-e096-4b5d-9105-4a390645cdff

“As we thought about all of the delicious and unique choices offered in Los Angeles, we were inspired to create colorful handcrafted bowls that emulate the flavors of our hometown,” said Heather Gardea, Vice President of Research and Development at El Pollo Loco. “While bowls are a great way to eat a meal on the go, we find it important not to sacrifice flavor for convenience. We’re excited for fans to try our delicious new handcrafted bowls, created with a variety of authentic flavors inspired by our Los Angeles heritage and combined for a tasty and fulfilling meal.”

The new line of handcrafted bowls includes the following options:

Chicken & Street Corn Bowl: Chicken, avocado, corn, cotija, citrus chili seasoning, beans, rice, creamy cilantro, cilantro

Mango Shrimp Bowl: Shrimp, avocado, mango salsa, black beans, rice, cotija, cilantro

Double Garlic Chicken Bowl: Chicken, garlic butter, cabbage, beans, rice, pico

Chicken Guacamole Jalapeno Bowl: Chicken, guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, cheese, beans, rice, pico

El Pollo Loco is passionate about creating Mexican entrées that are made with fresh ingredients and provide a healthier alternative to typical fast food. The brand’s menu features its signature citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and authentic, handcrafted items inspired by the culinary and cultural traditions of its hometown Los Angeles.

About El Pollo Loco:

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and Utah, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com.

