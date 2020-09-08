Lineup Blends Traditional Mexican Flavors with the Creative Culinary Influence that is Los Angeles

El Pollo Loco Launches New L.A. Mex Burritos Inspired By Diverse Hometown Lineup Blends Traditional Mexican Flavors with the Creative Culinary Influence that is Los Angeles

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announced a new line of L.A. Mex Burritos inspired by the diversity and bold flavors of the company’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Born out of its Mexican heritage and SoCal roots, El Pollo Loco’s unique L.A. Mex cuisine offers better-for-you choices and tradition-inspired temptations. It’s a menu that can meet any dietary need, from keto to vegan to downright delicious.

To honor its L.A. Mex identity, El Pollo Loco created the new, limited-time L.A. Mex Burritos for a fresh take on tradition—blending its signature Mexican flavors with a California twist. The full lineup includes:

California Queso Burrito: A new elevated take on a beloved California classic. The California Queso Burrito has tender pieces of our famous fire-grilled chicken, signature Tapatio fries, fresh handmade guacamole, pinto beans, queso blanco and house-made pico de gallo.



Chicken Tinga Burrito: A traditional Mexican dish making its way into the mainstream. The Chicken Tinga Burrito has savory, lightly smoky chicken tinga, seasoned rice, pinto beans, fresh sliced avocado, and is topped with queso fresco and house-made pico de gallo.



World's First Keto Burrito: This better-for-you and Keto Certified burrito comes in at 10g net carbs but is not short on flavor. It comes with fire-grilled chicken, fresh sliced avocado, organic spinach, shredded red cabbage, and is topped with creamy cilantro, house-made pico de gallo and crumbled cotija cheese—all wrapped in a specialty high-fiber, low-carb tortilla.



Chickenless Pollo Burrito: A protein alternative for the modern-day burrito lover. The Chickenless Pollo Burrito comes with shreds of plant-based protein simmered in adobo sauce, shredded lettuce, seasoned black beans, queso fresco, fresh sliced avocado, and creamy cilantro. It doesn't stop there – this burrito is also available vegan, as certified by the American Vegetarian Association.

“Our food is a reflection of who we are, where we’re from and where we live,” said Bernard Acoca, President & Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “With L.A. Mex at our core, our new burrito lineup brings customers a fresh, innovative approach to the authentic food they love.”

To celebrate the launch, El Pollo Loco is offering a Buy 4, Get 1 L.A. Mex Burrito Free for Loco Rewards™ customers —available now through October 27th via online and in-store. Loco Rewards™ customers will also receive double points on all L.A. Mex Burritos the month of September.

Please visit El Pollo Loco’s YouTube to view the supporting TV campaign. Additional information can also be found at www.elpolloloco.com .

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO ) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbc401c1-488a-4363-82c7-256e48e6dbf4