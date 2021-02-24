El Pollo Loco Selects Organic to Lead Digital Efforts

Breaking News
COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced today that Organic will be the new strategic digital agency on record after a competitive pitch process.

El Pollo Loco continues building its digital capabilities with the latest selection of Organic to advance digital efforts, social media engagement and its e-commerce business. Organic will be responsible for planning, development, and creative execution across all digital and social media platforms. The partnership reflects an acceleration of the digital journey that started in 2019 when less than 3% of the company’s media dollar allocation went to digital. Today, El Pollo Loco spends 30-40% of its media dollars on digital with significant advancements to its mobile app, loyalty, and GPS-enabled curbside pickup.

“The decision to partner with Organic was grounded in their proven track record in helping brands become prominent players in the digital space. In 2020 alone, we tripled the growth of our e-commerce business. Our commitment to digital reflects a commitment to meet our customers where they are, no matter how they choose to interact with and order from us,” said Bernard Acoca, President and Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco.

“We are thrilled to partner with El Pollo Loco, a team and brand that is equally obsessed with customer experience and innovation. Their ambitious shift towards digital-first is what being a resilient brand is all about and we can’t wait to continue building upon their ambition,” said Cathy Chan Butler, Chief Executive Offer at Organic.

For additional information, please visit www.elpolloloco.com.

About Organic

Organic designs resilient brands for clients seeking a modern marketing approach for their businesses. Organic’s two-decade heritage designing digital customer experiences and brand ecosystems is the foundation of the agency’s unique lead-agency approach. Organic is part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), and Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC). www.organic.com.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.

