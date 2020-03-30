El Pollo Loco to Match Every Burrito Bought on National Burrito Day

Breaking News
Company will Offer Buy One, Get One Burrito on April 2

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced today it will offer a special one day, buy-one-burrito, get-one free on Thursday, April 2 for National Burrito Day, as a gesture to make it easier for customers to enjoy one of El Pollo Loco’s delicious burritos and share one with a friend or family member.

“We recognize that it is a tough time economically for everyone, and we’re grateful that we can be there for our community during this time,” said Bernard Acoca, President & Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “We wanted to offer a small gesture to make it a little easier on our customers to enjoy one of their favorite products from us, our burritos, and give one to someone they love.”

The “Buy A Burrito, Give a Burrito” promotion – in which a customer purchasing a burrito will also receive a free burrito to share with a loved one – can be redeemed with this coupon at participating restaurants or by using a Loco Rewards code within the El Pollo Loco mobile app.

For additional information, please visit www.elpolloloco.com.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.

