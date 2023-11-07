Savor the Exquisite Flavor of El Pollo Loco’s Carnitas Creations, Plus Get App-Only Exclusives

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is pleased to introduce our limited-time Carnitas Menu for the holiday season. Our menu invites guests to embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the heritage of Mexican cuisine, enriched with our unique and innovative flavors.

Our New Carnitas menu offers an array of options to enjoy:

Carnitas Tacos: This dish comprises two corn-blend tortillas filled with pork carnitas, avocado salsa, cabbage, cilantro, and onion, all topped with fresh avocado. It’s a convenient choice for those seeking a handheld, flavorful option.

This dish comprises two corn-blend tortillas filled with pork carnitas, avocado salsa, cabbage, cilantro, and onion, all topped with fresh avocado. It’s a convenient choice for those seeking a handheld, flavorful option. Carnitas Stuffed Quesadilla: Our quesadilla is prepared with a flour tortilla filled with tender pork carnitas, fresh avocado, melted cheese, zesty pico de gallo, and avocado salsa. It offers a satisfying combination of flavors.

Our quesadilla is prepared with a flour tortilla filled with tender pork carnitas, fresh avocado, melted cheese, zesty pico de gallo, and avocado salsa. It offers a satisfying combination of flavors. Carnitas Wet Burrito: This burrito consists of a flour tortilla enveloping pork carnitas, pico de gallo, pinto beans, and sour cream. It is then generously covered in authentic green enchilada sauce, cheese, and garnished with fresh cilantro.

“Our Carnitas menu at El Pollo Loco is much more than just food; it’s a tribute to tradition,” says Heather Gardea, Vice President of Research & Development. “It takes time to prepare these carnitas, respecting the centuries-old traditions behind them, ensuring each bite is packed with bold and authentic flavors. It’s perfect for anyone who loves a taste of heritage in every bite.”

Two additional menu items, Pork Carnitas Nachos and Pork Carnitas Tostadas, are exclusively available through the Loco Rewards App for a limited time.

To celebrate the launch of these new menu additions, we are leveraging TikTok influencers in an exciting campaign called “Carnitas O’Clock.” This campaign aims to showcase our fresh, high-quality ingredients featured in the latest holiday offerings through engaging beats highlighting the juxtaposition between the hours of slow simmering meat and the fleeting moments it takes to savor it.

El Pollo Loco also introduces the Festive Family Meal, designed for those looking to add a touch of tradition to their gatherings. Starting at $24, this offering includes eight pieces of our signature fire-grilled chicken, three generous side dishes, and warm, delectable tortillas.

“Bringing families and friends together around the table is at the heart of what we do,” shares Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “From quiet family evenings to the warmth of Friendsgiving gatherings, the home-style flavors of El Pollo Loco are the perfect addition for your cherished moments and everyday celebrations.”

The Carnitas menu is available at El Pollo Loco restaurants now. To place an order, visit ElPolloLoco.com or download the Loco Rewards App and sign up for Loco Rewards™ to reap the loyalty benefits.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine, and better-for-you eating. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained 492 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

