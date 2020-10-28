El Pollo Loco’s New Holiday Campaign Encourages Inclusivity and Connection

Breaking News
COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today launches its new holiday campaign, “Kids on Culture”, that calls on the community to encourage inclusivity as we bring such a complicated year to an end.

Food is often considered a great equalizer as it crosses political and societal barriers. Food, more than any one contributor, brings people together regardless of background through shared experiences, traditions, and emotions as there is just an innate good feeling about discovering something new to try and enjoying a meal with others.

Anchored in a heartwarming 30-second video, El Pollo Loco’s new holiday campaign features honest and uplifting commentary by kids from different cultural backgrounds about how to bring people together and share culture, tradition, and understanding through food.

“When you share food that’s part of your tradition, you share part of yourself, which leads to greater understanding and ultimately brings people closer together,” said Bernard Acoca, President and Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “Who better to express this sentiment than children who bring an innocent and unadulterated view on life.”

As part of the holiday campaign, El Pollo Loco is bringing back three classic holiday favorites inspired by the cultural traditions of the company’s Mexican roots.

  • Holiday Tamale Bowls – No taste evokes the holidays like tamales. Enjoy a fresh twist on the traditional dish with El Pollo Loco’s new line of Holiday Tamale Bowls, served on a bed of rice and beans and finished with creamy queso blanco, locally-sourced queso fresco or fresh slices of Hass avocado and chicken tinga. Available in three innovative bowls: Double Tamale Avocado, Crispy Tamale & Chicken Tinga, and Loaded Chicken Queso Tamale.
  • Chicken Pozole Verde A soulful classic that is perfect for any holiday occasion. Homemade with fire-grilled pollo and tender hominy, slow simmered in a rich broth of tomatillo, garlic, onion and chilies
  • Mexican Hot Chocolate – A decadent and creamy holiday tradition. Rich Abuelita™ Chocolate, spiced with a hint of cinnamon and vanilla, topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

The holiday campaign, launching today, will be supported across TV, digital and social media. To view the video, visit El Pollo Loco’s YouTube at www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco.

About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 465 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e777baa4-27a8-49cc-87f5-d8fda707dfec

 

