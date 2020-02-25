El Salvador will bar the entry of foreign nationals arriving from Italy and South Korea to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than a thousand people worldwide, President Nayib Bukele said on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- El Salvador bars visitors from Italy and South Korea, citing coronavirus - February 25, 2020
- New coronavirus cases in Germany, one man in critical condition - February 25, 2020
- U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads - February 25, 2020