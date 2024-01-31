El Salvador President Nayib Bukele clapped back at one U.S. lawmaker after she sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, highlighting human rights violations in the Central American country, as well as other concerns ahead of an election.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., along with Reps Joaquin Castro, D-Texas; Barbara Lee, D-Calif.; Jim McGovern, D-Mass.; Raul M. Grijalva, D-Ariz.; and Jesús G. “Chuy” García, D-Ill., sent the letter on Tuesday, calling on the Secre
