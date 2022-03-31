elago Releases a Gorgeous Bumper Case for your Apple Watch  

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — There are usually two camps when it comes to protecting an Apple Watch. The first group wants no protection at all to show the beautiful aesthetics of the watch without hinderance. The second group sacrifices some of the aesthetic to help preserve the beauty of the watch. With elago’s new Duo case for Apple Watch, the second group will no longer need to sacrifice anything to protect their watch.

If you haven’t heard of elago, they are a well-established design company that has been operating out of San Diego, California since 2002. As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago’s designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer’s hands, they will fall in love with it.

The new Duo case is a harmonious blend of polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane — these two materials offer robust protection from bumps and scratches that may occur from daily use. Being a bumper case, there is no screen cover that hinders functionality when trying to access the corners of the screen; a problem that a lot of users face when dealing with an Apple Watch screen cover. What really makes the Duo special though is the aesthetic design of the case. Within the thermoplastic polyurethane cover, there is a polycarbonate frame that helps accent the Duo’s design due to the contrast in colors between the two pieces. One of the best parts of purchasing a Duo case is that each order comes with two polycarbonate frames of different colors, allowing you to change it up depending on your mood, wardrobe, or any other factors that come into play. Base thermoplastic polyurethane comes in black and transparent colors while the polycarbonate frame comes in jean indigo (dark blue), dark grey, yellow, light blue, light pink, rose gold and purple. The case is compatible with Apple Watch Series 7, 6, 5, 4, and SE in sizes 45mm, 44mm, 41mm, and 40mm.
elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is “simple sophistication” because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly.
elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

