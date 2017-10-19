Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January – September 2017

January – September

Net sales increased by 71 percent to MSEK 6,758 (3,956), of which 5 percentage points were organic.

EBITA, not including one-off items, increased to MSEK 297 (254), which was an improvement in the result by 17 percent. Including one-off items EBITA increased to MSEK 269 (245).

The operating result, not including one-off items, increased to MSEK 250 (230). Including one-off items the operating result increased to MSEK 222 (221).

The result before tax, not including one-off items, was MSEK 191 (210). Including one-off items the result before tax was MSEK 163 (197).

The net result was MSEK 120 (138) or SEK 3.41 (4.89) per share.

Not including the purchase price of acquisitions, operating cash flow amounted to MSEK -97 (303), and including the purchase price of acquisitions, operating cash flow amounted to MSEK -119 (-1,497), of which MSEK -262 (0) consisted of greater working capital in the form of accounts receivable due to the settlement of a factoring debt during the first quarter.

The increase in net sales is primarily due to the acquisition of LGI, which was consolidated into the Elanders Group at the end of July 2016.

The operating result includes one-off items of MSEK -28 (-9) attributable mainly to redundancy costs.

Third quarter

Net sales increased to MSEK 2,355 (1,878), which was an increase of 25 percent, of which 10 percentage points were organic.

EBITA, not including one-off items, was MSEK 83 (115). Including one-off items EBITA was MSEK 55 (112).

The operating result, not including one-off items, was MSEK 68 (103). Including one-off items the operating result was MSEK 40 (100).

The result before tax, not including one-off items, was MSEK 48 (91). Including one-off items the result before tax was MSEK 20 (86).

The net result was MSEK 14 (58) or SEK 0.39 (2.04) per share.

Not including the purchase price of acquisitions, operating cash flow amounted to MSEK 16 (201), and including acquisitions was MSEK -6 (-1,565).

The operating result includes one-off items of MSEK -28 (-3) attributable mainly to redundancy costs.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

P.O. Box 137

SE-435 23 Mölnlycke, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 CET on 19 October 2017.

