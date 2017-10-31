Elderstreet VCT plc : Transaction in Own Shares (Correction)

Elderstreet VCT plc
LEI: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97
Transaction in own shares (Correction)
31 October 2017
The announcement released by the Company on 31 October 2017 at 16:54 entitled Transaction in own shares was incorrect and should be disregarded in full.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Associa Hawaii Announces Pauli Wong as New Branch President - October 31, 2017
- CORRECTION: Dividend Record Date Referenced in Patriot National Bancorp Earnings Announcement - October 31, 2017
- Fjarskipti hf. : Investor presentation - October 31, 2017