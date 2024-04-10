President Biden appealed to Arizona voters during a press conference at the White House as he attempted to court those upset over the state’s new abortion ruling.
Biden made the remarks during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — the president was asked for his reaction to a recent ruling by the state Supreme Court that outlawed abortion in all non-lifethreatening cases.
“Elect me, I’m in the 20th century,” Biden misspoke
