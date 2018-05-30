Election Committee’s proposals for the Board of Directors of Momentum Group AB

Breaking News
Momentum Group AB’s 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 22 August 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at IVA’s Conference Centre, Grev Turegatan 16, Stockholm, Sweden. Prior to the Annual General Meeting, Momentum Group AB’s Election Committee comprises Anders Börjesson (appointed by Tisenhult-gruppen), Marianne Flink (appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder), Tom Hedelius, Stefan Nilsson (appointed by Handels­bankens Pensionskassa & Pensionsstiftelse) and Chairman of the Board Jörgen Wigh.

The Election Committee proposes that directors Fredrik Börjesson, Charlotte Hansson, Stefan Hedelius, Gunilla Spongh and Jörgen Wigh be re-elected. The Election Committee also proposes that Jörgen Wigh be re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The other proposals of the Election Committee will be announced in conjunction with the notice for the 2018 Annual General Meeting.

Stockholm, 30 May 2018

Momentum Group AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Anders Börjesson, Chairman of the Election Committee – Tel 010-454 54 70
Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations – Tel 070-660 31 32 / e-mail [email protected]

This information is such that Momentum Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:00 a.m. CET on 30 May 2018.


Momentum Group is a leading reseller of industrial consumables and components, service and maintenance to professional end users in the industrial and construction sectors in the Nordic region. The Group has annual revenue of approximately SEK 5.6 billion and approximately 1,600 employees. Momentum Group AB (publ) has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since June 2017. Read more at www.momentum.group.

