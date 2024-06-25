The top election officials of all 50 states were sent letters Monday encouraging them to seek from the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security the information required to properly crosscheck state voter rolls and ensure noncitizens are not registered to vote in federal elections before November.
America First Legal (AFL), a conservative nonprofit, said it sent a letter to the top election official of every state and a copy to every governor and state attorney gene
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden appointee played key role in recruiting Chinese businesses to Delaware: ‘Longtime friends’ - June 25, 2024
- Election officials in all 50 states urged to seek info from Biden admin to prevent noncitizens from voting - June 25, 2024
- Arkansas Supreme Court eliminates gender neutral option for state IDs - June 25, 2024