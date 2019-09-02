Election speculation mounts in Britain on eve of ‘last chance’ Brexit battle

Prime Minister Boris Johnson summoned ministers to a meeting on Monday, stoking speculation he could call an election if parliament defeats the government over a Brexit plan opponents fear could push the United Kingdom into a ruinous no-deal exit.
