Elections in Afghanistan becoming more necessary by the hour, says EU special envoy

The European Union’s special envoy for Afghanistan Roland Kobia said on Sunday presidential elections must be held this month as the country needs a political leadership that has received a renewed democratic mandate from its citizens.
