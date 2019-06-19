Breaking News
Electric Bus Charging Station Market to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2025: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, global electric bus charging station market is expected to be valued at $12.3 billion by 2025, and grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by adequate government initiatives and regulations, swift adoption of electric buses in public fleet, as well as numerous investments toward the development of electric bus charging stations, across the world.

The electric bus charging station market is at the early stage of development and is hugely dependent on government funding and other conducive schemes. Several incentive programs, such as tax rebates, grants, and subsidies, have been launched by governments of different countries in order to develop the electric bus infrastructure.

On the basis of type, the electric bus charging station market is classified into depot charging, opportunity charging, and inductive charging. Among these, the depot charging category held the largest sales volume, in 2018. This is because of the growing preference of public and private transport agencies toward overnight charging buses, as they have more similar operational characteristics to diesel buses. Prices of batteries installed in overnight charging buses were higher due to large in size as compared to those in opportunity charging buses, therefore the former type of buses was more expensive than the latter. But, in recent years, the battery prices have fallen significantly making the prices of overnight charging buses competitive with opportunity charging buses.

Based on charger, the electric bus charging station market has been categorized into off-board and on-board chargers. Out of the two, on-board charger stood as the larger category in 2018 in terms of sales volume. However, during the forecast period, off-board chargers are expected to witness faster growth. The major reason for the growth of the off-board chargers category would be that these allow bus makers to curb down the weight of the vehicle, and offer rapid charging at higher power levels.

The electric bus charging station market is highly dependent on government support. Buses in the government sector are used for public transport, transit services, military, and other purposes. Most of the decisions of purchasing electric buses are made at the federal or state level. Countries across the world have a strong commitment to increase the share of electric buses in the transportation system. Local governments in several countries are integrating electric vehicles (EVs) into their municipal or public transit fleets. For instance, the city of Columbus plans to integrate 200 EVs into its municipal fleet and also develop charging stations. Moreover, the Chinese government has a strong commitment to increase the share of electric buses in the transportation system of the country.

Geographically, the electric bus charging station market is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, the APAC region was the largest market for the electric bus charging stations during the historical period. The dominance of the APAC market is attributed to the massive growth of China’s electric bus market. China alone accounts for 99.0% of the total electric buses sold across the world, which created a large demand for related infrastructure including charging stations. Thus, the growth of the market for bus charging stations stands parallel to the massive growth of electric buses in the region.

The U.K. dominated the European electric bus charging station market during the historical period, and held a volume share of around 20%, in 2018. Further, during the forecast period, the U.K. is expected to continue dominating the market, owing to the faster adoption rate of electric vehicles in the country, government support in form of financial and non-financial incentives for the procurement of these vehicles, as well as developing related infrastructure.

Most of the decisions of purchasing electric buses are made at the federal or state government level. The U.S. government has a strong commitment to increase the share of electric buses in the transportation system of the country. The Federal Transit Administration (FTA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), published a notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) announcing a competitive funding under the Low- or No-Emission Grant program. The program funds will offer financial assistance for the purchase or leasing of low- or zero-emission vehicles that incorporate advanced technologies, including related equipment or facilities which are expected to benefit the U.S. electric bus charging station market.

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

