According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, During the period covered by the forecast, Europe is expected to grow the most, and the Asia-Pacific region will have the highest CAGR growth.

Farmington, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Electric Car Market was valued at US$ 124.33 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 358.77 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.16% from 2023 to 2030. The electric Car is essentially a battery-powered automobile or bicycle that operates on electricity. The power source is the batteries. Only a charging system can provide energy to a battery-powered electric Car. Using a system of electrical boards, electric car batteries may be recharged repeatedly. It is the sole source of energy produced by the system that powers electric Cars. electric Cars contribute to a cleaner environment by emitting less carbon dioxide and creating less noise.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Electric Car Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition, and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

The market grew because the number of people in the world increased, resulting in an increase in market demands and because new technology and solutions assisted in meeting those demands. During a pandemic, when charging stations were shut and transportation ceased, the influence of Covid-19 on the market for electric cars was felt at the charging stations. This limited the market’s expansion.

Electric Car Market Recent Developments:

In 2021 March, Volvo introduced a new model as C40 recharge model and has the same functions and features as of XC60 model

Volvo introduced a new model as C40 recharge model and has the same functions and features as of XC60 model In April 2021, Volkswagen unveiled seven long-manufactured EV ID.6 Cross and ID.6 X sweaters in China with SAIC and FAW. It includes two 58 kWh and 77 kWh batteries.

Volkswagen unveiled seven long-manufactured EV ID.6 Cross and ID.6 X sweaters in China with SAIC and FAW. It includes two 58 kWh and 77 kWh batteries. In January 2022, Volkswagen introduced the ID.5 model based on the skods enayaq iV model that can travel up to 300 miles on a single charge.

Electric Car Market Segmentation Analysis:

Hybrid electric cars, Plug-in electric cars, and battery-powered electric cars comprise the product-based classification of electric cars. Enhanced electric car manufacture, development, and production in response to the market’s increased demand for such vehicles. The electric vehicle has a significant impact on the environment, as it emits no carbon dioxide and improves the environmental system.

On the basis of segmentation type, electric cars are divided into a number of segments, including those based on components like the battery, motor, reducer, fuel stack, power production unit control, air compressor, humidifier, board charge, and fuel processor. According to the type of vehicle, there are commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

Based on the application-based segmentation of electric vehicles. As a result of cheaper raw material and battery costs, the price of electric vehicles has decreased, leading to an increase in population and demand.

Electric cars are used on the market as a result of improved technology in the private sector and commercial fleets, as well as increasing manufacturing of electric cars and government backing, which have contributed to the expansion of the industry.

Regional Outlook:

During the period covered by the forecast, Europe is expected to grow the most. The high growth of this region is due to the European Union’s efforts to make emission rules stricter, the growing focus on reducing the number of traditional cars, Europe’s extensive charging infrastructure network, and the growing investments in developing sustainable roads and transportation infrastructure that can charge electric cars while they’re on the move. This is done to reduce the “range anxiety” that some people have about electric cars.

During the forecast period, it is expected that the Asia-Pacific region will have the highest CAGR growth. This region is growing quickly because more people want to buy electric cars, more people in developing economies like India and Southeast Asia are buying electric cars, and more countries like India, South Korea, and Japan are investing in building up their own electric car industries.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248385/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 14.16% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 124.33 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 358.77 Billion By Product Technology Hybrid electric vehicles, Plug-in hybrid vehicles, Battery electric vehicles By Connectivity V2X, V2V, V2G, V2B or V2H By Applications Consumer Electronics, Military, Public transportation, Aviation, Electricity grid, Spaceflight, Military, Wearable technology By End User Commercial Fleets, Private By Companies Tesla (US), Volkswagen AG (Germany), SAIC Motors (China), BYD (China), Stellantis (Netherlands), Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Corporation ltd, and Others. Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

The market is doing well because there are more people, more people want things from the market, and technology is getting better. In the last 10 years, the price of batteries has gone down, which has increased demand. What are the main ways that electric cars get their power, and how has the growth of the market been affected by the development of large batteries and more electric systems in cars? When battery prices went down, so did the prices of electric cars, and demand went up. People bought more electric cars, which cut down on pollution in places where carbon dioxide gas isn’t released.

Market Growth Factor:

In the past two years, the market has expanded significantly due to new innovations, improved technology, and an increase in consumer demand. The price of electric car batteries has decreased over the past decade due to improved facilities, new technologies, and increased manufacturing. Batteries for electric vehicles are more expensive. The growth of the market is affected by the increasing demand for and production of electric vehicles. This is beneficial for the environment as it reduces pollution and emissions. The region’s electric vehicle market is robust because electric vehicles are more fuel-efficient and emit less pollution. In addition, there are less government regulations, batteries are becoming less expensive, and the price of gasoline is increasing.

Electric Car Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Tesla (US), Volkswagen AG (Germany), SAIC Motors (China), BYD (China), Stellantis (Netherlands), Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Corporation ltd, and Others.

By Product Technology

Hybrid electric vehicles

Plug-in hybrid vehicles

Battery electric vehicles

By Components

Motor

Battery

Fuel stack

Controlling unit

Humidifier

Air Compressor

Power Conditioner

Fuel processor

On board charge

Other

By Vehicle Type

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

By Class

Low price

Medium price

Luxury

By Speed

More than 125MPH

Less than 125MPH

By Drive Type

Front wheel drive

Rear wheel drive

All wheel drive

By Charging Point

Normal charging

High charging

By Connectivity

V2X

V2V

V2G

V2B or V2H

By Propulsion

PHEV

BEV

FCEV

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Military

Public transportation

Aviation

Electricity grid

Spaceflight

Military

Wearable technology

By End User

Commercial Fleets

Private

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Digital Rights Management Software Market – The Digital Rights Management Software Market size was valued at USD 4.05 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19.12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.41% from 2023 to 2030. In 2019, the digital rights management software market held the largest market share with a market share of about 34.38%. Digital Rights Management Software. The United States generated the most revenue due to the growing demand for digital rights solutions in the media and entertainment sector.

The Digital Rights Management Software Market size was valued at USD 4.05 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19.12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.41% from 2023 to 2030. In 2019, the digital rights management software market held the largest market share with a market share of about 34.38%. Digital Rights Management Software. The United States generated the most revenue due to the growing demand for digital rights solutions in the media and entertainment sector. Digital Oilfield Solutions Market – The Global Digital Oilfield Solutions Market Is Slated To Top US$ 37.2 Bn In 2022. Expanding At A Healthy 6.5% CAGR, The Market Size Is Projected To Total US$ 54.4 Bn By 2030. Continued upgrading of existing technology solutions for managing and optimizing oil and gas operations will spur the US market during the evaluation period. The North American digital oilfield solutions market is expected to account for approximately 24.3% share in 2022.

The Global Digital Oilfield Solutions Market Is Slated To Top US$ 37.2 Bn In 2022. Expanding At A Healthy 6.5% CAGR, The Market Size Is Projected To Total US$ 54.4 Bn By 2030. Continued upgrading of existing technology solutions for managing and optimizing oil and gas operations will spur the US market during the evaluation period. The North American digital oilfield solutions market is expected to account for approximately 24.3% share in 2022. Digital Vacuum Gauge Market – The Digital Vacuum Gauge Market was valued at USD 3.15 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. North America is expected to dominate the market with a staggering 42% share in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The Digital Vacuum Gauge Market was valued at USD 3.15 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. North America is expected to dominate the market with a staggering 42% share in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Digital Multimeter Market – The digital multimeter market is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%, to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2027. North America is expected to dominate the market in the future. One of the major factors for the growth of this region is the continuously increasing demand for electronic and electrical components for measurement.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials in various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com