Electric Era and SK Signet Successfully Demonstrate AI-Driven, High-Power Storage Electric Vehicle Battery

First Functional Fast-Charging Electric Era PowerNode™ Unit Delivered Through Electric Power Research Institute’s (EPRI’s) Incubatenergy Labs 2022 Program in Conjunction with SK Signet’s Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Electric Era PowerNode Demonstration Electric Era’s PowerNode™ fast EV charging unit being successfully demonstrated with the SK Signet charging station at EPRI’s campus in Knoxville, Tennessee.

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electric Era , a designer and manufacturer of an AI-driven storage solutions for electric vehicle (EV) fast charging, today announced that a series of high-profile customer charging demonstrations and a ribbon cutting event for their first functional PowerNode unit in the field were held last week at the Knoxville, Tennessee campus of EPRI, the world’s preeminent independent, non-profit energy research and development organization. As a participant in EPRI’s Incubatenergy Labs 2022 Cohort program designed for startups to engage with the institute and energy companies in paid demonstration projects, Electric Era delivered and successfully demonstrated PowerNode — the company’s high-power storage system for operators of fast charging stations. SK Signet America, a top global manufacturer of EV charging solutions, also participated in the historic Electric Era PowerNode demonstrations by making a DC high-power fast charger available.

“Organizations chosen by EPRI to participate in paid demonstration projects are at the forefront of advancing electrification, decarbonization and grid modernization,” said Quincy Lee, Electric Era Founder and CEO. “The delivery and successful demonstration of PowerNode is a huge milestone for our team and for the global electrification movement. Our technology reduces grid requirements by 5X while supporting the highest power of charging and increasing the speed of station deployments around the country. This allows our customers to provide premium EV fast charging at their properties, while optimizing revenue and minimizing the costs of fast charging.”

“EPRI’s Incubatenergy Labs program offers early-stage companies like Electric Era the opportunity to demonstrate, test, scale, and validate their technologies in real-world settings with utility and EPRI subject matter experts,” said EPRI Incubatenergy Lead, Annie Haas. “Electrifying transportation is central to the clean energy transition, and there will need to be sufficient charging infrastructure to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles. We look forward to continuing to work with Electric Era and other project collaborators as part of this program.”

“SK Signet’s mission is to build a sustainable world by connecting mobility and clean energy,” said Seung June (SJ) Oh, President, SK Signet America. “We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the PowerNode demonstrations and look forward to working with Electric Era on the world-wide proliferation of fast and efficient electric vehicle charging stations.”

Electric Era engineers and manufactures AI-driven high-power storage systems for EV fast charging stations. The company was founded to make EV fast charging ubiquitous and affordable. Electric Era is located in Seattle, Washington and has raised $7M of venture capital to develop its technology and company.

Founded in 1972, EPRI is the world’s preeminent independent, non-profit energy research and development organization, with offices around the world. EPRI’s trusted experts collaborate with more than 450 companies in 45 countries, driving innovation to ensure the public has clean, safe, reliable, affordable, and equitable access to electricity across the globe.

SK Signet is a global leader in EV high power fast charging stations; not only are we the top EV charging company in Korea, but we are also a major supplier of ultra-fast chargers in the US. Previously known as Signet EV, SK Signet is the first company to receive regulatory approval in the United States to supply 350 kW EV chargers. Located in Mclean, Virginia, SK Signet America became part of the SK family in 2021.We are excited to be a part of SK’s growing capabilities across the EV value chain, including charging infrastructure, energy storage systems, EV batteries, and EV battery components and materials.

