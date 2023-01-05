EV Pavilion Catering to the growing electric mobility market and its high-hitting demand is the EV Pavilion.

Washington, D.C., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gradually changing the world they exist in, electric vehicles are developing in an extraordinary volume and variety on a global scale. Soon these progressive models will reside in almost every home. Top manufacturers are hard at work reimagining and, at times, reinventing themselves to adapt to the big changes ahead for the automotive industry.

As the region’s largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States, the Washington, D.C. Auto Show has positioned itself as the perfect platform for exhibitors to present these advanced vehicles to consumers while allowing them to dive deeper into learning all about these progressive models. Along with top manufacturers, the Show is set to host several manufacturers, experts, models, and experiences that cater to the electric vehicle market during its 2023 show, January 20 through 29 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center..

The Show’s EV Pavilion, which was introduced just last year, is set to be bigger and better than ever as it looks to show off the growing electric mobility market and its high-hitting demand. With a focus on educating show attendees on what the future of mobility looks like, consumers will be able to browse an extensive display of electric vehicles, experience indoor and outdoor ride ‘n drives, and witness several new modes of electric mobility.

Arcimoto, the groundbreaking electric vehicle company is back with their three-wheel ‘fun utility vehicles’ and its engaging test track. Right next door will be ElectriCity Bikes featuring their exciting new bike test track. Pepco EVSmart takes it outdoors with their exclusive Outdoor Ride ‘N Drive. Von Mercier brings an all-new element to the show floor as they demonstrate its first ever Arosa Electric Sports Hovercraft. And, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) looks to the future while paying homage to its past as it displays its brand-new fully electric bus right next to one of the original retro Metro buses.

Tying in to the consumer programming is the show’s Public Policy Day which precedes the 10-day show on Thursday, January 19. This key political and industry led event adds to the Washington, D.C. Auto Show’s ability to remain aligned with the people and policies shaping the U.S. auto industry. Special announcements, fireside chats, and panel discussions from key leaders such as National Climate Advisor, Ali Zaidi; CEO ok Nikola Corporation Michael Lohscheller; and Executive Director of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, Gabe Klein provide open dialogue on the current state of the country’s essential automotive sector and its future initiatives. Registration for this industry-focused event is now open. All media, government officials, and industry professionals can RSVP here.

Tickets for the much anticipated consumer show are on sale now and can be purchased on the Auto Show’s website at www.washingtonautoshow.com.

###

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2023 Auto Show will highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2023 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 20 through January 29, 2023.

Attachment

EV Pavilion

CONTACT: Michaela Watkins Washington, D.C. Auto Show mwatkins@symmetry.agency