The electric kick scooter market valuation is predicted to surpass USD 5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental consciousness is primarily driving the industry growth. As concerns about air pollution and carbon emissions continue to rise, individuals and governments alike are seeking greener transportation options. Electric kick scooters offer a practical solution, as they produce zero tailpipe emissions and consume less energy compared to automobiles. Moreover, the increasing demand for efficient and convenient urban mobility solutions favor the product adoption. Electric kick scooters are compact and lightweight, making them ideal for navigating congested city streets and avoiding traffic jams. They provide an affordable & flexible alternative to public transportation, allowing riders to easily cover short distances without the need for parking or waiting for buses or trains.

The electric kick scooter market from the all-terrain segment is projected to witness high demand from 2023 to 2032. All-terrain electric kick scooters have gained popularity among adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts looking for an exhilarating off-road experience. These rugged & robust scooters are specifically designed to tackle various terrains, including dirt trails, gravel paths, and uneven surfaces. Equipped with powerful motors, sturdy frames, and durable tires with excellent traction, all-terrain electric kick scooters offer enhanced stability and maneuverability in challenging environments. With their ability to conquer off-road obstacles and provide an adrenaline-inducing ride, these scooters have become a preferred choice for individuals seeking thrilling outdoor adventures while leveraging eco-friendly benefits of electric propulsion.

The electric kick scooter market from the SLA battery segment will influence the market growth over 2023 and 2032, due to their affordability and reliability. SLA batteries provide a cost-effective power source for electric kick scooters, making them more accessible to a broader range of consumers. Additionally, SLA batteries offer a longer lifespan and better performance in extreme temperatures. Despite the emergence of more advanced battery technologies, SLA batteries continue to stay relevant in electric kick scooters, especially in entry-level and budget-friendly models.

Electric kick scooter market from the commercial segment is expected to generate significant revenues by 2032, owing to their versatility that make maneuvering convenient in urban environments. Electric kick scooters are increasing being used ridesharing and shared mobility services. They also find application in delivery services. Companies such as food delivery platforms and courier service providers employ electric scooters to navigate congested city streets swiftly, enabling quick and eco-friendly deliveries. The reduced delivery times and minimized emissions associated with traditional vehicles are favoring the product adoption for commercial applications.

Asia Pacific electric kick scooter market value will grow manifold by 2032. Factors such as dense urban population, increasing congestion, and a rising emphasis on eco-friendly transportation have contributed to the popularity of electric kick scooters in this region. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea have seen a surge in product demand for its compact design, convenience, and affordability. Moreover, the presence of established manufacturers, along with technological advancements in battery and motor technologies in countries like China is adding the momentum. Government initiatives promoting sustainable transportation and investment in infrastructure have also played a vital role in driving the region market forward.

Some of the key players in the electric kick scooter market are Razor USA LLC, Apollo Scooters, Levy Scooters, Qiewa Electrics Scooter, SEGWAY INC., iconBIT, Inokim Inc., Joyor, Kaabo Scooter, NANROBOT, SWAGTRON, Micro Mobility Systems AG, GOTRAX, and Niu International.

