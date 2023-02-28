The Global Electric Motor Market size is projected to surpass around USD 249.6 billion by 2032 and it is poised to reach a registered CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032, due to Rise in the Adoption of Automobile and Industrial Sectors.

Pune, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, The Global Electric Motor Market size accounted for USD 131.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 249.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period (2023-2032). An electric motor converts electrical energy to mechanical energy. It is composed of a rotor, bearings, stator, air gap and windings. Because they can handle angular movements as well as other factors like torque requirements, acceleration and speed, AC motors are an excellent choice for robotics system makers.

There are three types of DC motors: permanent, series, and shunt. AC motors can be used for synchronized machines or reluctance. Many electric motors can be found in OEM-based products such as pumps, conveyor systems, fans, compressors and other industrial machines. The integration of electronic hardware and sensors are possible to create AC and DC motors. This allows for predictive maintenance, which minimizes downtime.

Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request an electric motor market sample report at https://market.us/report/electric-motor-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By Type , 2022, the Refrigerators & Freezers segment has generated highest revenue in Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market share in 2022.

, 2022, the Refrigerators & Freezers segment has generated highest revenue in Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market share in 2022. By Application , the Food & Beverages Retail segment is dominating the market and it is growing at significant rate over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

, the Food & Beverages Retail segment is dominating the market and it is growing at significant rate over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. In 2022, North America Region dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 33%.

Region dominated the market with the highest APAC Region has held second Position in revenue share in 2022.

has held second Position in revenue share in 2022. Europe will grow at a significant rate from 2023-2032.

Due to their high efficiency and the increased demand for machine control in the automotive sector, the electric motor market is expanding. Energy-efficient motors have been developed to achieve maximum motor output. Global growth in the electric motors market has been driven by the adoption of efficient motors for appliances. Electric motors are in high demand for HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) applications due to their low noise and torque. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electric motors consume around 40% of electricity. Electric motors are more energy efficient, lighter and can operate at a faster speed. FHP motors have seen a rise in demand because of their use in material handling systems. Due to the widespread adoption of motors between 21-60V in HVAC industries, these motors will be in great demand.

Factors affecting the growth of the Electric Motor industry?

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the Electric Motor industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Demand for Electric Motors: Demand for electric motors is increasing as more and more industries switch to electric power for energy efficiency and environmental friendliness.

Demand for electric motors is increasing as more and more industries switch to electric power for energy efficiency and environmental friendliness. Advances in Technology : Advances in technology are enabling electric motors to be more efficient and reliable, making them more attractive to industries.

: Advances in technology are enabling electric motors to be more efficient and reliable, making them more attractive to industries. Government Incentives: Governments are offering incentives to encourage the use of electric motors, such as tax breaks and subsidies.

Governments are offering incentives to encourage the use of electric motors, such as tax breaks and subsidies. Increase in Automation : Automation is helping to reduce the costs associated with the production of electric motors, making them more affordable.

: Automation is helping to reduce the costs associated with the production of electric motors, making them more affordable. Increasing Awareness: Increasing awareness of the benefits of electric motors is driving more businesses to switch to electric power.

Increasing awareness of the benefits of electric motors is driving more businesses to switch to electric power. Investment in Infrastructure: Investment in infrastructure such as charging points and electrical grids is helping to make electric power more accessible.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/electric-motor-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Electric Motor Market

Electric motors are becoming more popular because of the increased service demand that urbanization has brought. Because electric motors are essential for many construction operations, the rise in building activity encourages the use of electric motors. Motors are in high demand in residential areas for a variety of domestic reasons. High demand for electricity causes an increase in energy generation capacity. Crop production directly influences the adoption of electric devices within the agricultural industry, motors are used to power them, and are vital for crop irrigation. These elements will be used to expand the electric motor industry globally in the coming years.

Market Growth

HVAC also known as Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning system provides air quality and thermal comfort in indoor spaces. They are a key component of modern infrastructure, especially for large office buildings and shopping malls. Due to the continuous growth in their commercial and industrial sectors, Asia Pacific is seeing a steady increase in HVAC systems demand. The HVAC system is also connected to the construction industry, which will fuel the global market over the next decade.

This industry is seeing a growing number of collaborations and partnerships among many entities. These collaborations had different goals depending on their purpose. There are many reasons for which collaborations were formed, such as the production of vector promoters or the acquisition or establishment of manufacturing facilities and the out/in licensing of vector manufacturing technology.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific was the biggest market for electric cars and held the largest revenue share. This is due to substantial investments in industrialization, as well as improvements in agriculture in countries such Australia, India and South Korea. The growth prospects for the market are expected to be improved by the increased production of electric vehicles in countries such as Japan and China, as well as the presence of established OEMs like Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Nissan Motor Corporation, Toyota Industries Corporation. followed by APAC, Europe and North America will see a significant growth in the market. These are the best markets for premium efficiency engines. They are used in HVAC, electric cars and industrial applications. Due to government funding, the market for motors is expected to expand rapidly in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. These regions are witnessing a rise of motors in oil and gas sectors. The rapid development of the mining sector and the significant demand cement in the construction industries help in the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape

There are many small and large players in the competitive market. Companies are focusing on Research and developments for improving the effectiveness of their products. Investments are forced from the manufacturers for the product developments to meet the customer needs. Companies are trying hard to create premium quality products and high-value products at minimum cost in order to be competitive in a price-sensitive market.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or To Download/Request a Sample, Click here.

Electric Motor Market : Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 131.4 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 253.7 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 6.8% Aisa-Pacific Revenue Share 36.8% North-America Revenue Share 30.1% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

For many applications, electric motors are used as power sources, which include transportation and power, the company can expand its market share and its global reach. The industrial sector has experienced significant growth in power demand over the last few years. Heat and Power devices combined are bein introduced to the market. Which has resulted in an increase in the electric machines. The rise in the demand of automobiles and the introduction of electric vehicles has resulted in the growth of the market. The demand for heating and cooling in the residential, commercial as well as industrial areas has resulted in the growth of the HVAC market globally. The main market which is driving the growth of the HVAC market is the countries with developing economies as the demand for commercial spaces is growing, and also the standard of living in the countries is increasing.

Market Restraints

The main restraint of the market is the high maintenance cost of the motors. The high maintenance cost and operational costs of the motors can prevent the customer from adopting it. If a electric motor with high horsepower is used along with a low load factor, the cost per hour of the electric motor increases. Some of the motors do not have self-starting torque such as induction motors, auxiliaries may be needed to start the single-phase motors. These are the factors which ould limit the market growth.

Market Opportunities

The increase in globalization has led to an increase in urbanization globally. According to the U.N. 56% of the total world’s population lives in urban areas. In developed countries, 79% of the population lives in cities. Over the next few years this number is expected to rise in next few years. The demand for domestic and industrial goods will rise with rapid urbanization. Renewable energy production is growing at a significant rate globally. The U.S. EIA also known as Energy Information Administration states that renewable energy makes up to 12% of the total energy consumption in the country. According to the state Grip Corp. of China about 43% of China’s energy requirement can be fulfilled by renewable energy. The main product from the renewable resource is an electric motor, which will result in a rise in the demand for the electric motor market.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us – Purchase This Premium Electric Motor Market Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=51758

Report Segmentation of the Electric Motor Market

Type Insight

Due to its widespread use in various applications, which also includes irrigation pumps and advanced industrial operations the AC motors segment dominates the market globally. Due to the increase in electric vehicles and the booming transportation industry, the DC motors market will see significant growth in the market. The rising demand from the emerging economies is driving the growth of the Hermetic motors which are used for heating, compression, and ventilation. This segmental growth is expected during the forecast period.

Power Output Insight

The market can be divided into two types, which consist Intergral Horsepower (Above 1HP) and Functional Horsepower (Upto 1HP). Due to the increase in the use of the electric motor having a power range upto 1HP in small-scale industry such as textile mills, paper and pulp, etc. which will result in the growth of the Fractional Horsepower segment. The main source of investment for the Integral Horsepower(Above 1HP) is the Large-Scale Businesses.

Application Analysis

Due to an increase in investments in the electric vehicles and automotive industries which are trying to reduce carbon emission globally, the motor vehicle segment will dominate the market globally. The growing demand for the industrial secto and the rising demand for the energy-efficient motors drives the demand for industrial machinery. In the forecasted period the growth of the electrical appliance segment will be boosted by the rapid development of the products like vacuum cleaners, washing machines, as well as refrigerators.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 – Download a sample report at https://market.us/report/electric-motor-market/request-sample/

Electric Motor Market Segmentation

By Type

DC Motors

AC Motors

Hermetic Motors

By Power Output

Integral Horsepower (Above 1HP)

Fractional Horsepower (UpTo 1HP)

By Application

Motor Vehicles

Industrial Machinery

Electrical Appliances

HVAC Equipment

Others

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

ABB

AMETEK

Johnson Electric

Siemens

Rockwell Automation

General Electric

Nidec Motor Corporation

WEG

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company

Arc Systems Inc.

DENSO (Japan)

Regal Beloit Corporation

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Electric Motor Market

Mabuchi Motors announced the acquisition of Electromag SA at a total capital of approximately CHF 0.1 million / USD 0.11 million in June 2021. Mabuchi Motors will be acquiring Electromag SA to expand its portfolio of brushless motors that can be used in healthcare facilities, such as dental care and ventilator.

In April 2021, Turbo Power System Signed a partnership agreement with Statcon Energiaa, an Indian power electronics manufacturing company. This collaboration will allow the two companies with increased expertise in developing, producing and marketing power electronics products for energy, rails, defense, and other markets.

Browse More Related Reports:

All-Solid-State Battery Market : was valued at USD 77.51 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,292.80 Mn by 2033 at a CAGR of 32.50%

: was valued at USD 77.51 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,292.80 Mn by 2033 at a CAGR of 32.50% Electric Vehicle Market : was valued at USD 194.14 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2022 to 2030.

: was valued at USD 194.14 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2022 to 2030. PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market : size was valued at USD 5.02 Bn in 2022 & expected to hit around USD 473.99 Bn by 2032 with a CAGR of 51.2%

: size was valued at USD 5.02 Bn in 2022 & expected to hit around USD 473.99 Bn by 2032 with a CAGR of 51.2% USB Portable Battery Market : is expected to grow at a CAGR 11.7% over the next ten years, and will reach at USD 38,098 Mn in 2032, from USD 12600 Mn in 2022.

: is expected to grow at a CAGR 11.7% over the next ten years, and will reach at USD 38,098 Mn in 2032, from USD 12600 Mn in 2022. Battery Energy Storage Systems Market: is projected to reach a valuation of USD 57,861.90 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 26%.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/markets-us/

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/market.usreports/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Markets_us

Our Blog:

https://scoop.market.us/

https://media.market.us/

https://news.market.us/

https://medicalmarketreport.com/

https://chemicalmarketreports.com/

CONTACT: Global Business Development Teams – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us