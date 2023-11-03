Growth in HVAC equipment, consumer appliances, automotive, mining, and industrial machinery is driving the demand for AC and DC electric motors.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global electric motor market stood at US$ 145.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 237.9 billion in 2031. The global electric motor market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2031.

Leading players in the global electric motor industry focus on developing innovative and highly-efficient electric motors to meet sustainability challenges. For instance, Turntide Technologies has developed a smart motor based on switched reluctance (SR) technology and smart power electronics to enable end-use industries to save costs and tackle climate change issues. Market players should focus on product development based on R&D in electric motor manufacturing to gain maximum revenue benefits.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76277

Energy-efficient motor (EEM) adopts improved motor design and high-quality materials to reduce motor energy losses, thus enhancing motor efficiency. The cost of energy is anticipated to increase in the near future due to environmental issues and the availability of limited resources. Electric motors account for a major share of electric energy in industries. Thus, adopting energy-efficient motors is projected to help save a significant amount of electricity. It would also help reduce the production of greenhouse gases and the total environmental cost of electricity generation.

Induction motors consume a lot of electrical energy for irrigation and industrial purposes in developing economies. In India, the agriculture and industrial sectors are growing rapidly. Similarly, electrical energy consumption is also increasing in the country. Hence, the Government of India focuses on using energy-efficient electric motors in the agriculture and industrial sectors.

Electric motors are used extensively in the automobile sector. Demand for electric vehicles has been rising globally due to the aim to reduce carbon emissions and surge in fuel prices. According to Catalyst research, 4.2 million electric vehicles (EVs) were sold worldwide in the first half of 2022.

Industrial DC motors such as electric forklift motors are used widely in the mining sector. Electric forklift motor offers enhanced safety, improved performance, and high efficiency. An increase in demand for electric motors in various end-use industries is anticipated to fuel market expansion during the forecast period.

Prominent Entities operating the market are:

ABB Group

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Buhler Motor GmbH

Johnson Electric

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

WEG

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global electric motors market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 237.9 billion until 2031.

Global electric motors market from 2022 to 2031 is 5.5%

The global electric motors market is valued at US$ 145.5 billion in 2023.

The global electric motors market stood at US$ 140.2 billion in 2021.

Electric Motor Market: Growth Drivers

Electric motors are used in various end-use industries such as HVAC equipment, automobile, packaging, mining, oil and gas, and industrial automation. These end-use industries are witnessing exponential growth due to rapid industrialization. This is driving the demand for industrial motors. Demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning is increasing due to rapid urbanization and the rise in disposable income of consumers in emerging economies.

The cost of energy is anticipated to increase in the near future due to environmental issues and the availability of limited resources. Electric motors account for a major share of electric energy in industries.

Thus, the adoption of energy-efficient motors is projected to help save a significant amount of electricity. It would also help reduce the production of greenhouse gases and the total environmental cost of electricity generation.

Enquiry Before Buying this Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=76277

Electric Motor Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a significant market share during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization, expansion in various end-use industries, and growth in national and local policies & programs to incorporate energy-saving machines in the region.

Additionally, the presence of numerous manufacturers is likely to augment market development in the Asia Pacific. Strategies for the electric motors market keep evolving owing to the changing government policies and systematic adoption of technology in the region.

North America is anticipated to record considerable market progress in the near future, owing to the rise in demand for electric motors in several end-use industries such as industrial automation and automotive in these regions.

Electric Motor Market: Key Players

ABB Group announced the acquisition of Siemens’ low-voltage NEMA motor business. The company aims to establish itself as a leader in electric motors and expand its product portfolio through the acquisition.

Electric Motor Market: Segmentation

Product Type

AC Motor

Synchronous

Induction

DC Motor

Separately Excited

Self-excited

Power Rating

Below 1 KW

1 KW – 2 KW

2 KW – 375 KW

Above 375 KW

Output Power

Below 1 HP

1 HP – 500 HP

Above 500 HP

Rotor Type

Inner Rotor

Outer Rotor

Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Machinery

HVAC Equipment

Process Industry

Mining Industry

Others (Consumer Appliances, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Place an Order Copy of Electric Motor Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76277<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com