High income, stringent regulations, and robust investment in electric infrastructure drive electric scooter adoption and growth in the United Kingdom region.

Newark, Del, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The electric scooter market is estimated to be worth US$ 10.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to be valued at US$ 24.8 billion by 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.1%. The electric scooter market is expected to grow due to the implementation of government regulations to promote the adoption of electric bikes and consumer preference for using e-bikes as an eco-friendly.

The increasing adoption of electric scooters with lighter weight and more excellent battery life is expected to generate profitable revenue during the forecast period friendly & efficient commute solutions. The increased consumer awareness and rising demand for environmentally friendly forms of transportation are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Gain expert insights and supercharge your growth strategies. Request our market overview sample now:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2705

Growing environmental awareness and concerns about air pollution and carbon emissions have led to the adoption electric vehicles. Electric scooters produce zero emissions, making them an eco-friendly alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles. Advances in battery technology have increased the range and performance of electric scooters. Lithium-ion batteries have become more affordable and efficient, leading to longer-lasting and faster-charging scooters.

Key Takeaways

From 2018 to 2022, the electric scooter market demand expanded at a CAGR of 7.1%

Based on product type, the maxi electric scooter segment is expected to account for a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Global electric scooter demand in the United Kingdom is predicted to account for a CAGR of 8.9% through 2033.

In the United States, the market is expected to account for a CAGR of 9.0 % between 2023 and 2033.

China is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 8.7% between 2023 and 2033.

By 2033, the electric scooter market in India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

“The increasing awareness of environmental issues, urbanization, and the need for affordable and efficient mobility solutions is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period,” – says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Explore In-Depth Market Analysis: Purchase to Access Segment-specific Details, Uncover Crucial Trends, Drivers, and Challenges:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2705

Competitive Landscape

Leading electric scooter manufacturers increasingly focus on expanding their product offerings to strengthen their customer base. They are adopting growth strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, etc. They expand their global footprint and gain a competitive edge in the market by following these strategies.

Several industry participants in the global electric scooter market also concentrate on providing their customers with interchangeable battery technologies for a more extended range.

In December 2021, with an investment of Rs 300 crore, Bajaj Auto Ltd. revealed that it will establish an electric vehicle production facility in Akurdi, Pune. The factory, on which work has already started, will be able to produce 5,000 EVs annually and will serve both domestic and international markets.

In August 2021, in India, Ola introduced the Ola S1 series, the company’s first e-scooter. The Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro models of the electric scooter were released.

In August 2020, with a top speed of 25 km/h, Okinawa Autotech unveiled the R30, a new electric scooter that falls into the low-speed category.

Some of the key companies identified are

Alta Motors

Ather Energy

BMW Motorrad International

Cezeta

Energica Motor Company

Hero Eco

Johammer e-mobility GmbH

KTM AG

Mahindra GenZe

Ninebot Limited

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd

ReVolt Electric Motorbikes

Xiaomi

Yamaha Motor Company Limited.

Report Scope

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 10.4billion Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 24.8 billion Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 9.1 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-2705

Key Segments in the Electric Scooter Market

By Product Type:

Standard

Folding

Self-Balancing

Maxi

Three-Wheeled

By Battery Type:

Li-Ion

NiMH

Lead-Based

By Technology:

Plug-In

Battery

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage in the Automotive Domain

Electric Kick Scooter Market Size will likely grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

Folding E-Scooter Market Share is predicted to be worth US$ 806.3 million by 2032.

Hybrid E-Scooter Market Demand is estimated to be worth about US$ 3692.4 Million by 2032 end.

Electric Bike Market Growth is expected to hold a market share of US$ 150.01 billion by 2033.

Compact E-Scooter Market Trends will be valued at US$ 806.3 million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube