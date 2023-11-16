Key Players Provide Sustainable and Automated Electric Shoe Dryers to Attract Consumers’ Attention and Boost Product Sales. The United Kingdom Electric Shoe Dryer Market is estimated to register a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global electric shoe dryer market is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period. The global market is predicted to secure a valuation of US$ 2,031.50 million in 2024 and reach a valuation of US$ 2,886.20 million by 2034.

Opportunities in the Electric Shoe Dryer Market

The integration of advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things, in electric shoe dryers to remotely control the device is contributing to global market opportunities.

Increasing demand for innovative, energy-efficient drying technologies is surging the global market opportunities.

Consumers are seeking compact and portable designs for outdoor activities, and the adoption of electric shoe dryers can serve this purpose.

Increasing marketing campaigns promoting hygiene and sanitation are stimulating the demand for electric shoe dryers. These initiatives boost the adoption of dryers to reduce discomfort, diseases, and infections.

Rising carbon emissions and infections are increasing the adoption of electric shoe dryers for sustainable practices to maintain safe and healthy environmental conditions.

Manufacturers invest in research and development to design a variety of products for aesthetic look and functionality.

Key companies are offering warranty services and maintenance to support consumers’ requirements to gain trust and loyalty among them.

Manufacturers are collaborating with research and development activities to develop unique and specific devices to gain consumer attention and boost sales.

“Key players are adopting smart and eco-friendly technologies to develop premium and durable electric shoe dryers to gain consumers’ attention. Rising research and development activities bring new ideas and innovation, leading to the production of cost-effective products,” says an FMI Analyst. opines Sneha Varghese, Senior Consultant, of Consumer Products & Goods at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways

The electric shoe dryer market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.60% from 2024 to 2034.

is expected to register a CAGR of 3.60% from 2024 to 2034. The United States market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.50% through 2034.

India is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 5.10% in the global market through 2034.

Germany is anticipated to register a CAGR of 1.90% during the forecast period.

China significantly drives the global market with a CAGR of 4.30% over the projected period.

With a CAGR of 2.0% through 2034, the United Kingdom is rapidly advancing in the global market.

Men drive the demand for electric shoe dryers in the global market.

Key Players Adding Values to the Electric Shoe Dryer Market

The global market is competitive, as key companies are playing a crucial role in developing smart and convenient shoe dryers that increase consumers’ demands. Key players face various challenges in developing a single product. They focus on extensive research, promoting ideas to reduce the gap between their products and customer desires.

Advanced technologies such as automation, sensors, and artificial intelligence are integrated with these dryers to capture the attention of consumers. These players opt for organic and smart practices to reduce carbon emissions in the environment. Essential players are likely to achieve their goals with their innovations, tactics, ideas, efforts, and strategies in the coming future.

Key Players in the Electric Shoe Dryer Market

Peet Shoe Dryer, Inc.

Danner, Inc.

Impulse LLC

StinkBOSS

Drdry

Caframo Limited

Housmile Electronics

Kendal, KMS Designs Inc.

ROK Industries

BeesClover,

Apontus,

ManaKey Group

manledio,

Dongguan Excel Industrial Co., Ltd.

Kooder

Key Segments in the Electric Shoe Dryer Market

By Product Type:

Stationary Electric Shoe Dryer

Portable Electric Shoe Dryer

By Demography:

Men

Women

Children

By End Use:

Boots

Ankle Boots

Leather Shoes

By Application:

Single Dryer

Double Dryer

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Multi Brand Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Sales

Company Website

3rd Party Online Sales

