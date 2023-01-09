Increase in demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures and treatments propels market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to a recent market report by Transparency Market Research, the global electric tooth polishers market size stood at US$ 76.7 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in demand for increasing the aesthetic appearance of teeth and rise in awareness about maintaining proper dental hygiene are expected to bolster market expansion during the forecast period. Surge in availability of effective over-the-counter teeth whitening products and advent of novel technologically advanced tooth polishing products are propelling market growth.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Electric Tooth Polisher Market (choose the corporate mail ID to get top attention)– https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85293

Electric Tooth Polisher Market: Key Findings of Report

Rise in Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry: Demand for cosmetic dentistry has increased in the past few years, as a large number of people are looking for ways to improve appearance of their teeth. This trend is bolstered by rise in importance that people place on their physical appearance, particularly in the digital age, where social media and online profiles play a significant role in how people present themselves to the world. Hence, the electric tooth polisher market has experienced significant growth, with more and more consumers seeking products that could help them achieve a brighter, more attractive smile.

Demand for cosmetic dentistry has increased in the past few years, as a large number of people are looking for ways to improve appearance of their teeth. This trend is bolstered by rise in importance that people place on their physical appearance, particularly in the digital age, where social media and online profiles play a significant role in how people present themselves to the world. Hence, the electric tooth polisher market has experienced significant growth, with more and more consumers seeking products that could help them achieve a brighter, more attractive smile. Emergence of Technologically Advanced Products: Development of technologically advanced products has increased in the global market in the past few years. These products often feature cutting-edge technologies, such as ultrasonic cleaning, LED light therapy, and advanced brushing systems, which could help to effectively remove plaque and stains from teeth. Additionally, these products often come with a range of features and settings, allowing users to customize their tooth polishing experience to suit their specific needs and preferences.

Electric Tooth Polisher Market: Growth Opportunities

Increase in demand for enhancing aesthetics and appearance of teeth fuels market development

Surge in number of dental clinics and hospitals across the world bolsters market demand

Rise in awareness among individuals about maintaining proper dental health fosters market growth

Electric Tooth Polisher Market: Key Players

Leading companies operating in the global industry include Colgate, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lobal Team Products (HK) Ltd., Quip, Foreo, KaVo Dental, Panasonic Corp., Henry Schein, Inc., Oral-B, Kerr Corporation, and Water Pik, Inc. These players are adopting various growth strategies in order to increase market share. These include M&As, launch of technologically advanced products, and expanding regional presence.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=85293

Electric Tooth Polisher Market: Regional Growth Assessment

North America accounted for the largest share of 36% of the global industry in 2021. Rise in disposable income, increase in awareness about dental hygiene, and surge in availability of next-gen dental cleaning products in the region are the key factors bolstering the market in North America.

Europe held the second largest share of 33% of the global industry in 2021. This is ascribed to rise in incidence of dental cavities, increase in number of dental clinics & hospitals in major countries, and presence of several established manufacturers in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. Leading factors driving the market are increase in awareness about dental hygiene, increase in adoption of innovative measures for elevating dental aesthetics, surge in disposable income, and rise in adoption of technologically advanced dental health devices.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85293<ype=S

Electric Tooth Polisher Market: Segmentation

Electric Tooth Polisher Market, by Type

Flat

Pointed

Electric Tooth Polisher Market, by Application

Therapeutic Polishing

Coronal / Cosmetic Polishing

Others (superficial and selective)

Electric Tooth Polisher Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Home Care

Others

Electric Tooth Polisher Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Related Healthcare Reports

Collagen Dressings Market

Healthcare Biometrics for Children Market

Pharmaceutical Contract Sales Outsourcing [CSO] Market

Joint Pain Injections Market

Non-invasive Ventilators Market

Dental Implants Market

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market

Scar Treatment Market

Biobanking Market

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaare 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com