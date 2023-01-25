Electric Toothbrush Market trends and insights By Product Type (Rechargeable and Battery), End-User (Adults and Children) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa) Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, US, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electric Toothbrush Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Electric Toothbrush Market by Product Type, by End-user, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the Electric Toothbrush Market will be worth more than USD 3,852.2 million by 2030, capturing a 7.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Market Synopsis

An electric toothbrush can be described as a technologically advanced oral product that is used for cleaning teeth, tongue, and gums, with side-by-side or rotation movement of the head. These movements of the head while using the electric toothbrush can be extremely effective when it comes to removing plaque and reducing gingivitis. Electric toothbrushes now come with innovative features that help elevate the brushing experience while improving brushing habits.

Some features are multiple brushing modes made exclusively for sensitive teeth, whitening benefits, along with gum-massaging actions. Additionally, pressure sensors are part of the toothbrush that help apply the needed pressure on the gums as well as teeth while brushing.

A vertical charging stand generally comes along the electric toothbrush, which is used for drying the brush quickly while preventing germs from getting attracted to it. An electric toothbrush facilitates improved cleaning of the complete oral cavity that not only prevents tooth decay but also protects the gum staining, thereby alleviating the chances of any potential disorders. The teeth’s strength is maintained owing to the proper and effective cleaning that is ensured by the electric toothbrush.

North America could be the market leader in the years to come, given the significant awareness level with regard to various dental products. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific market will be witnessing the fastest growth in subsequent years, thanks to the surge in dental diseases among people and the consequent increase in the need for advanced oral products.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 3,852.2 million CAGR 7.2% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Product Type, by End-user, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Widespread Awareness Of Oral Hygiene Integration Of Advanced Technologies

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important companies in the electric toothbrush market include

Colgate Palmolive Co. (New York, U.S.)

FOREO (Sydney)

Mouth Watchers (U.S.)

Church and Dwight (U.S.)

JSB Healthcare (India)

Panasonic (Japan)

Oral – B (P and G) (U.S.)

Most players active in the worldwide market are focused on product differentiation, partnerships, promotional activities, and developing websites to bolster their business across wider landscapes. Additionally, they are using some of the most advanced, high-tech technologies and materials that will help foster their customer base.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Surging levels of awareness among people about oral health could be one of the top factors that will foster the market size. Robust efforts to enhance awareness levels among people should benefit the worldwide market.

Furthermore, the escalation in the number of oral diseases, tooth cavities, and gingivitis will amplify the significance of oral health, thereby enhancing the demand for electric toothbrushes. This will be accompanied by a rise in people’s healthcare spending, especially in developing regions.

Another significant reason could be the emergence of technologically innovative toothbrushes that offer extended use periods coupled with enhanced cleansing properties, allowing effective cleansing of dental plaque. This is touted to be more efficient than manual treatments.

Market Restraints:

Despite the remarkable growth prospects of the market, there will be a few likely challenges in the future. This will include the low awareness level of the advantages offered by electric toothbrushes and the subsequently high demand for the traditional forms of brushes.

COVID 19 Analysis

The electric toothbrush industry’s growth was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the pandemic scenario, various countries went under lockdown, to curb the escalating cases. Owing to this, the demand and supply chain has been disrupted, which has affected the worldwide market. The infrastructural projects, manufacturing units, industries, and various operations had to be put on hold owing to the pandemic situation.

The unpredictable costs of the key raw materials alongside the pandemic restricted the market’s development rate. On the bright side, the situation is getting back to normal, which can translate into a swift market recovery in the future.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Various product types are rechargeable toothbrushes as well as battery toothbrushes. Rechargeable toothbrushes occupy the biggest share of the worldwide market, emerging as the leading segment.

By Technology

Various technologies in the market are vibrational electric toothbrushes coupled with rotational electric toothbrushes.

The rotational electric toothbrush segment dominates the market, owing to this technology’s effectiveness in removing gingivitis as well as plaque. The vibrational electric toothbrush segment can also expect to experience lucrative growth over the review timeline.

By End-Users

The end-users in the electric toothbrush industry include children as well as adults.

The adult segment acquired a dominant position in the global market share. The adult segment is forecasted to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

By Movement Speed

Depending on movement speed, the electric toothbrush industry caters to sonic along with power.

The sonic segment leads the electric market while the power segment can anticipate significant growth in the next few years.

Regional Analysis

North America is the biggest and the most lucrative market for electric toothbrushes, thanks to the high focus on product innovations by the leading brands as well as the strong support from the government. The significant disposable income of the consumers in the region also adds to the market value. Besides, the presence of highly skilled and trained dentists as well as dental hygienists positively impacts product demand.

The Asia Pacific market can note attractive growth in the forthcoming years, on account of the rising focus on oral healthcare among people and the surge in the middle-income population group.

