United Kingdom smart city plans boost EV charging sales; Japan sees rise in ultra-fast charging hubs by 2033, easing range anxiety.

Newark, Del, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2018, the global EV charging station market had sales of US$ 3.8 billion. In 2022, the market expanded by 52.4% year over year. In 2023, it’s projected to generate US$ 22.9 billion in sales. The market for EV charging stations worldwide is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 18.3% between 2023 and 2033. By 2033, a market worth US$ 122.8 billion is predicted.

The European Union (EU) was the primary inspiration behind the Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Directive (AFID) regulation, which was widely embraced outside its borders. It supports installing public EV charging stations, with a suggested capacity of 1 kilowatt (KW) per vehicle.

The policy change is anticipated to accelerate the switch from slow, low-capacity chargers to faster, higher-capacity substitutes, significantly lowering EV charging times. Additionally, quicker charging stations can improve accessibility, resulting in higher engagement and potential financial gains for charging station owners.

Operators of EV charging stations are carefully integrating on-site wind and solar power installations as the primary energy sources. This environmentally friendly strategy is planned to guarantee continuous operation while keeping the grid connected.

These charging stations might become completely self-sufficient when EV charging demand matches the capacity of these renewable energy sources. The extra energy produced during periods of low demand can be stored by users for later use or fed back into the system for credits.

Additional power needed for charging at times of high demand can be effortlessly drained by users from the grid upon focused updates. This flexible approach could improve resource efficiency, reduce overhead, and improve grid stability. Charging stations will likely enhance their environmental credentials and financial viability by effectively controlling energy generation, consumption, and distribution.

The need for EV charging stations is anticipated to rise as autonomous charging robots and wireless charging technology becomes more widely adopted throughout Asia Pacific. EV owners might benefit significantly from inductive technology or wireless power transfer (WPT).

Owners of EVs wouldn’t need to plug their cars in, which would make it easier for them to charge them in crowded urban locations. This technology might force more people to purchase electric vehicles in densely populated cities.

Key Takeaways from the EV Charging Station Market Study

The global EV charging station industry stood at a valuation of US$ 19.5 billion in 2022.

China is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% in the EV charging station industry from 2023 to 2033.

The EV charging station industry in Germany is estimated to reach US$ 2,577.1 million in 2023.

The United Kingdom is projected to showcase a robust CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period between 2023 and 2033.

The private charging station segment by supplier type is expected to generate a market share of 97.7% in 2023.

“Investments in smart charging infrastructure and rapid charging infrastructure are anticipated to improve accessibility and convenience for EV users. Collaborations between automakers and providers of the infrastructure for charging are likely to stimulate industry growth.” – says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Competitive innovation and deliberate diversification among market leaders define the EV charging station industry’s competitive environment. Companies such as Tesla, Schneider Electric SE, BYD, and ABB are striving for market supremacy in EV charging stations.

They are achieving this through enlarging the world’s charging networks, accelerating charging rates, and putting money into the integration of smart grids. Additionally, agreements with automakers and the development of infrastructure are crucial components of their business plans.

The EV charging station market is anticipated to mature more by 2033. Hence, it is projected that maintaining a competitive edge will mainly depend on an organization’s capacity to stand out through initiatives promoting greater service quality, user-friendliness, and sustainability. These could facilitate the sector’s continued expansion in more ways than one.

Key Companies Profiled

Tesla Inc. BYD ABB Schneider Electric SE Robert Bosch GmbH Siemens AG Webasto General Electric Delta Electronics Wallbox Efacec Star Charge

For instance,

In September 2023, in order to establish EV charging stations across Amritsar, a team from Adani Total Energy Company performed a survey. Key locations would soon have EV charging stations erected for use by e-autos. As part of the RAAHI e-auto project, EV charging station installation is also included.

In August 2023, With the initial station locations coming to Atlanta, Chengdu, China, and Mannheim, Mercedes-Benz revealed its first electric car DC fast-charging hubs will launch in the fourth quarter of 2023. By the end of 2024, the Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network will have 2,000 chargers set up globally.

Scope of EV Charging Station Market Report

Attribute Details Estimated EV Charging Station Market Size (2023) US$ 22.9 billion Projected EV Charging Station Market Valuation (2033) US$ 122.8 billion Value-based EV Charging Station Market CAGR (2023 to 2033) 18.3 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value (US$ billion) Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, GCC Countries, India, China, Japan and Australia

EV Charging Station Market Outlook by Category

By Charging Station:

AC Charging Station 1 kw to 11 kw 11 kw to 43 kw

DC Charging Station 20 kw to 50 kw 50 kw to 150 kw 150 kw to 250 kw >250 kw



By Ownership Model:

Highway Charging

Destination Charging

Workplace Charging

Parking Lots

Fleet Charging Station

Residential Charging Station

By Supplier Type:

OE Charging Station

Private Charging Station

By Installation:

Portable

Fixed

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltics

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

