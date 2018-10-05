Breaking News
Home / Top News / Electric vehicles and use of wireless EV charging shows the promising future in automobile industry and to Witness a CAGR of 51.62% during 2017 – 2023

Electric vehicles and use of wireless EV charging shows the promising future in automobile industry and to Witness a CAGR of 51.62% during 2017 – 2023

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 14 mins ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The wireless EV charging market is expected to witness a CAGR of 51.62% and is projected to reach USD 6,695.0 million by 2023. Factors propelling the growth of the wireless EV charging market include continuous technological advancement in automotive industry, the future potential of electric vehicles, increasing production of electric vehicles and government subsidies and policies supporting the wireless EV infrastructure.

The report segments wireless EV charging market by technology (inductive charging, conductive charging, dynamic charging, stationary charging), by component (power control unit, vehicle charging pad, base charging pad), by vehicle type (battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle), by market type (aftermarket, OE (original equipment)), by power supply range (3-<11kW, 11-50Kw, >50 kW), by application (public charging station, home charging units), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa). The report studies the global wireless EV charging market over the forecast period (2017-2023).

Wireless EV charging is easy to use wireless technology for charging electric vehicle more efficiently and conveniently. Wireless charging does not need a plug in cables or adaptors. The technology works on the principle of resonating magnetic induction to transfer energy wirelessly from ground-based pad to a pad installed in the vehicle.

Key findings of the Wireless EV Charging Market

  • Inductive charging is expected to be the largest growing technology during the forecast period. The development in electric vehicles and future application of the wireless technology drive the growth of inductive charging.
  • The growing numbers of electric vehicles and the needs for public charging station making the public charging infrastructure to grow significantly.
  • By Vehicle type, battery electric vehicle is accounted to hold the largest share, due to strict government emission norms by various legislations across the globe.
  • Approximately 34 million electric vehicles will be on road worldwide by 2050.
  • Geographically, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the significant growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is governed by the increasing demand and production of electric vehicles.
  • Moreover, the implementation of government policies and subsidies also drives the growth of electric vehicles and wireless EV charging market in Asia-Pacific.
  • Some of the leading players in global wireless EV charging market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Bombardier Inc., Witricity Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Toshiba Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Elix Wireless, Qualcomm, Inc, among others.

Wireless EV Charging- Gaining Momentum
Wireless EV charging is the prominent futuristic and convenient technology in the autonomous transportation system.  Wireless charging is providing huge opportunity for automakers and the consumers.  Charging vehicles by chords create hassle and are prone to corrosion, are constraining the adoption of electric vehicles. The adoption of wireless charging allows the consumer hands-free and automatic charging. Commercially, buses are well suited as they follow a predefined schedule route and can be charged accordingly. Many companies are planning to introduce the wireless system in the market within few years and hold potential future for development of EV charging infrastructure. Wireless EV charging offers ample of opportunity to many automakers and would experience high growth over the coming years.

Browse full research report with TOC on “Global Wireless EV Charging Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast 2023” at: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/global-wireless-ev-charging-market-outlook/

To purchase report: [email protected]

Wireless EV Charging- Regional Insight
The North America is estimated to be the leading market for wireless EV charging market. The increasing investment in infrastructure development for wireless charging and to reduce dependency on oil and gas, drives the market in the North American region. Government subsidies further supports the growth of wireless EV charging market.

The European automakers and governments are making strategies to add more charging stations to ease electric vehicle charging. In Europe, a new standard for wireless charging J2954 is introduced proposed by SAE international. The technological advancements making wireless EV charging less expensive, and more appealing to wide range of consumers in the region.

Asia-Pacific region continues to be the fastest growing wireless EV charging market. The fluctuating oil prices and the environmental concerns drive the wireless charging market in this region. The demand for electric vehicles is continuously increasing in Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the government is introducing regulation and investing in developing infrastructure for the growth of wireless EV charging market in the region.

About Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Energias Market Research launched with the objective to provide in-depth market analysis, business research solutions, and consultation that is tailored to our client’s specific needs based on our impeccable research methodology.

With a wide range of expertise from various industrial sectors and more than 50 industries that include energy, chemical and materials, information communication technology, semiconductor industries, healthcare and daily consumer goods, etc. We strive to provide our clients with a one-stop solution for all research and consulting needs.

Our comprehensive industry-specific knowledge enables us in creating high quality global research outputs. This wide-range capability differentiates us from our competitors.

Contact:

Mr. Alan Andrews

Business Development Manager

For any queries email us: [email protected]

To purchase report: [email protected]

Call us: +1-716-239-4915

Visit: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.