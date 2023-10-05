Latest Market Report on GCC Electric Water Heater Market [2019-2030] – the GCC electric water heater market is expected to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 2.2%

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GCC Electric Water Heater Market was valued at US$ 3.3 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030, according to RationalStat analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

An electric water heater is a home appliance that uses electricity to heat water, giving a handy and energy-efficient way to acquire hot water for various domestic applications such as bathing, dishwashing, and cleaning. Electric water heaters heat the water held in the tank using an electric heating element.

Electric water heater efficiency and user experience are improved by technological advances such as digital controls, smart features, and energy-saving modes. Smart water heaters can be operated remotely using smartphone apps, allowing users to change settings and track energy consumption.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the GCC electric water heater market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including packaging type, material, dispensing systems, end use, and geography/regions (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the GCC electric water heater market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the GCC electric water heater market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

GCC Electric Water Heater Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, the residential and commercial segments account for the majority of the GCC electric water heater market and are likely to continue growing in the future years, as these segments are expected to generate demand for electric water heaters.

On the basis of sales channel, online sales channels are gaining traction since they are more convenient and hassle-free for customers and need much lower marketing expenses than conventional sales channels.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 3.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 3.8 billion Growth Rate 2.2% Key Market Drivers Increasing residential construction

Increased consumer awareness

Advances in technology Companies Profiled A. O. Smith

Ariston Thermo Group

Bradford White Corporation

Rheem Manufacturing Company

VAILLANT Group

Delta

Carrier

Bosch

Hotpoint

Al Fayha

Thermex





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Delta and Bosch company are two of the main competitors in the GCC electric water heater market. These companies use a variety of methods, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, to move the GCC electric water heater market forward. Some of the key developments in the GCC electric water heater market include,

In March 2023, AO Smith Corporation announced the acquisition of Reliance Water Heaters, a leading manufacturer of electric water heaters in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

In February 2023, Stiebel Eltron announced the debut of their new tankless water heater line in the GCC region.

In January 2023, Haier Electronics announced a partnership with Emaar Properties to provide energy-efficient electric water heaters to its customers in the UAE.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the GCC electric water heater market growth include A. O. Smith, Ariston Thermo Group, Bradford White Corporation, Rheem Manufacturing Company, VAILLANT Group, Delta, Carrier, Bosch, Hotpoint, Al Fayha, and Thermax, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the GCC electric water heater market based on type, capacity, application, distribution channel and region

GCC Electric Water Heater Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Tank Tankless

GCC Electric Water Heater Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Capacity Small Medium Large

GCC Electric Water Heater Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Residential Commercial Industrial

GCC Electric Water Heater Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Online/E-Commerce/Company’s Website Offline Brand Outlets Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Stores

GCC Electric Water Heater Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Bahrain Kuwait Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia UAE



Key Questions Answered in the Electric Water Heater Report:

What will be the market value of the GCC electric water heater market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global GCC water heater market?

What are the market drivers of the GCC electric water heater market?

What are the key trends in the GCC electric water heater market?

Which is the leading region in the GCC electric water heater market?

What are the major companies operating in the GCC electric water heater market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the GCC electric water heater market?

