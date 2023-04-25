According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Power transmission towers are in high demand due to rising power consumption and rapid industrialization in emerging economies. The electricity transmission towers market is growing due to an aging infrastructure and a rising rate of bulk power transmission across great distances. The market for electrical transmission towers could be affected by factors such as fluctuating steel costs, limited access to steel, and export and import restrictions.

Farmington, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Electricity Transmission Towers Market Was Valued At $1.5 billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Expand $1.8 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 7.11% From 2023 To 2030. Power plants and local terminating substations are connected by means of transmission conductors, which are held aloft by transmission towers. Overhead electricity lines rely heavily on transmission towers, which provide structural support for high-voltage, heavy cables. Towers typically range in height from 15 meters to 55 meters so that enough stress can be applied to the lines to carry the highest power possible (over 110 kilovolts). In order to prevent voltage drop and minimize power loss during long-distance transmission of large loads, high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology is frequently employed. This DC conductor has a voltage distribution that is constant over its whole cross section. No voltage drop between the sending and receiving ends is optimal for transmission efficiency. Whether it’s the distribution of electricity to rural regions, where it’s used to power homes and businesses, or the transmission of electricity to factories, electricity is a commodity that may be exchanged in a market. Transmission towers play a crucial role in this procedure, propelling the transmission tower industry. The transmission tower industry is being propelled by the need to replace aging tower infrastructure. Sales volume (in kilounits) and revenue (in millions of US dollars) are presented for the Electricity Transmission Towers market from 2017 to 2030, utilizing 2022 as the base year for the analysis. In-depth analysis of the worldwide Electricity Transmission Towers market is provided in this study. We also provide regional product market sizes broken down by category, use case, and industry player. Our analysis of the market size included the effects of both COVID-19 and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Electricity Transmission Towers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/9175

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.11% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 $1.8 Billion By Type AC, DC By Application Generating Station, Mining Industry, Manufacturing, Others By Companies Zhejiang Shengda Steel Tower Co. Ltd., Prysmian S.p.A., Nanjing Daji Iron Tower Manufacturing Company Ltd., Weifang Changan Steel Tower Stock Company Ltd., Associated Power Structures Pvt. Ltd., Karamtara Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Nexans S.A. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Zhejiang Shengda Steel Tower Co. Ltd.

Prysmian S.p.A.

Nanjing Daji Iron Tower Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Weifang Changan Steel Tower Stock Company Ltd.

Associated Power Structures Pvt. Ltd.

Karamtara Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Nexans S.A.

By Type:

AC

DC

By Design:

Lattice

Tubular Steel

Concrete

Wood

By Application:

Generating Station

Mining Industry

Manufacturing

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Hydrogen Generation Market – The value of the global hydrogen generating market was estimated at USD 145.67 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 220.37 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% between 2022 and 2030.

– The value of the global hydrogen generating market was estimated at USD 145.67 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 220.37 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% between 2022 and 2030. Energy as a Service Market – At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% between 2022 and 2030, the worldwide energy as a service market is expected to expand from its 2022 valuation of USD 64.34 billion to USD 147.56 billion.

– At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% between 2022 and 2030, the worldwide energy as a service market is expected to expand from its 2022 valuation of USD 64.34 billion to USD 147.56 billion. Heat Exchanger Market – In 2021, the total value of the worldwide heat exchanger market was estimated at $15.94 billion. From USD 16.64 billion in 2022, the market is expected to reach USD 27.55 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com