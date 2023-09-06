Sandy Munro on stage at Industry Day From legacy OEMs to the continued rise of industry startups, Electrify Expo’s Industry Day on November 10 will be focused on breaking news announcements, product reveals, networking, and B2B product experiences.

Industry Day Austin, presented by Keysight Technologies, has quickly grown into one of the most premier EV industry events in the country and will have an enhanced focus on OEM manufacturer reveals and breaking news announcements

The event will be the largest display of EV manufacturers, ride and drives and networking opportunities in the US

Press tours for both automotive and micromobility manufacturers will follow the main stage programming

Brands interested in participating should reserve their slot soon , and tickets for Industry Day and the full festival weekend are now available at www.electrifyexpo.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, today announced the launch of an updated format for ‘Industry Day.’ From legacy OEMs to the continued rise of industry startups, Electrify Expo’s Industry Day on November 10 will be focused on breaking news announcements, product reveals, networking, and B2B product experiences. All this will happen prior to the festival opening to the public on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11-12. Industry Day attendees have unparalleled access to networking with key OEM manufacturer stakeholders across the entire EV industry including Electric Cars, Electric Trucks, Commercial Trucks, Electric Motorcycles, E-Bikes, E-Scooters, EV Charging and more. Industry Day brings the EV community together ultimately fostering partnerships that will shape the future of electric transportation.

Fresh for Austin, Industry Day will have a renewed focus on announcements from participating companies. The Industry Day stage is set to be the top platform for automakers and micromobility brands to unveil and showcase their new products and cutting edge-technologies or provide business updates and news to the industry. With a unique audience of key industry stakeholders, government officials and influential media members, Industry Day will carve the path that this transportation revolution will follow for decades to come.

“The EV business is fiercely competitive while being incredibly collaborative, and Industry Day is the leading event where we bring together all of the key decision makers, newsmakers, and government officials,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “Industry Day is the hottest stage for companies to unveil and showcase their latest products and cutting-edge technologies in front of a highly-engaged audience. What we’ve set out to create in Austin will be the linchpin for connections that will continue to drive this exciting industry forward.”

Electrify Expo’s Austin festival is shaping up to be the tour’s largest event of the year offering attendees and media one-on-one experiences with cutting edge products alongside manufacturer representatives ready to answer questions. There is no other event in the country that provides that type of networking access mixed with hands-on experiences.

Companies interested in making news at Electrify Expo Industry Day and reserving time for a press tour can now reserve their slot .

The 2024 schedule will be announced shortly. Tickets for Electrify Expo Industry Day in Austin can be purchased at https://www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day . For group sales, contact tickets@electrifyexpo.com .

Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles – first hand experience with the product – with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

