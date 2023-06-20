Electrify Expo San Francisco Electrify Expo comes to San Francisco for the first time this weekend, June 24-25

Electrify Expo is the nation’s largest EV festival, a full weekend of fun for all ages, where you can ride, drive and demo the world’s top electric cars & trucks, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more

This will be the festival’s first time in the Bay Area and the second stop of the seven-city tour, marking the first time Volvo’s new EX90 will be on display to the public

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, tickets can be purchased online and in person

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, is bringing fun for all ages to the San Francisco area this weekend for an action-packed all-electric event, June 24-25, at Alameda Point. Attendees at this year’s Electrify Expo will ride, drive and demo the world’s top electric cars and trucks alongside electric motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more. This is the first time that Electrify Expo will stop in the San Francisco Bay area, which the S&P Global recently reported is the first major U.S. metropolitan area in which more than half the new vehicles registered are either electric or gas-electric hybrids.

“This is the Bay Area’s best opportunity to experience and feel the thrill of the wide selection of electric vehicles that now exist,” said BJ Birtwell, founder and CEO of Electrify Expo. “With multiple demo courses to enjoy including electric cars, trucks, e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-scooters, and even a huge kids zone, there is no shortage of fun to be had.”

Electrify Expo San Francisco will be the first time ever that the Volvo EX90 fully-electric SUV is on display to the public. The EX90 features Safe Space Technology powered by lidar with serene Scandinavian interior to offer a driving experience out of the ordinary. Additionally, Ford will have the Mustang Mach-E® 1400, an electric vehicle demonstrator with one-of-a-kind 1400 horsepower prototype developed in collaboration with RTR Vehicles to highlight the performance capability of electric vehicles, at the new Thrill Zone Experience at Electrify Expo in San Francisco. Electrify Expo attendees will have the opportunity to experience an exhilarating thrill ride with a professional driver in the Mustang Mach-E® 1400. To be eligible, registrants must engage in a hot lap in the Mustang Mach-E® GT, or take a test drive of the Mustang Mach-E® or F-150 Lightning® in the Ford Ride & Drive Zone.

Whether you’re looking for a high performance demo or a comfortable street cruise, Electrify is the one-stop shop to kick the tires on all things electric including:

BMW: i7, iX xDrive50, iX M60, i4 eDrive 35, i4 eDrive 40, i4 M50

Ford: Mach-E, F150 Lightning

Kia: EV9 and EV6

Lexus: RZ

Mitsubishi: Outlander PHEV

Polestar

Tesla: Models S, 3, X, Y

Toyota: Rav4 Prime, Prius, Tundra Hybrid, bZrx, Mirai

Volvo: EX90, All-electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge; Plug-in Hybrid XC60 Recharge and XC90 Recharge

Vinfast: VF8, VF9

Volkswagen: ID.4

In addition to automakers, San Francisco attendees will experience exciting e-bike, e-scooter, and other micromobility products on two and four wheels from top brands including:

Arcimoto

Gazelle

Bulls

Gocycle

Riese & Mueller

NIU

Rayvolt

and many more

For a full brand lineup, visit www.electrifyexpo.com .

Electrify Expo gates will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, with a full day of fun concluding at 5 p.m. each day. Tickets for Electrify Expo are available to purchase in person and online .

Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles – first hand experience with the product – with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact

Skyya PR

ee@skyya.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71a4c716-f065-4e86-b3e5-c194176a585e