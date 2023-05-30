Electrify Expo Long Beach High Speed Demo Zone

The festival grew in size for the third year in a row, with more than 150 exhibitors on two, three and four wheels, the biggest brands including Tesla, Ford, Toyota and others, and over 33,000+ demos of electric vehicles, e-bikes, e-scooters + more

The weekend kicked off with Industry Day, which was attended by the most influential names in electrification and included major news announcements from Bridgestone and Hypercraft

The next stop of the Electrify Expo 2023 tour is June 24-25 in San Francisco, the first year the expo will stop in the Bay Area. Tickets are available now at www.electrifyexpo.com/attend

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, took Long Beach by storm last weekend, bringing the biggest names in electrification to the city for a huge experience full of exciting demo drives, brand interactions, breaking news, vital EV education and the first Electrify Showoff custom EV competition of 2023.

“Long Beach was a monster show and a great way to kick off the Electrify Expo 2023 tour,” said BJ Birtwell, Founder and CEO of Electrify Expo. “Southern California is a trailblazer when it comes to EV adoption and we saw people of all ages excited to experience the ever-expanding world of EVs. We’re excited to carry the momentum into San Francisco next month, June 24-25.”

The weekend kicked off with a media preview day called ‘Industry Day,’ which was jam packed with executives from leading companies like Walmart, Ford, Hyundai, the EPA, LA DOT and Caltrans and others discussing the industry’s biggest opportunities and challenges. Industry Day also featured two exciting news announcements from Bridgestone and Hypercraft. Bridgestone announced on stage its first dedicated EV replacement tire designed for North America’s top-selling premium electric vehicles – the Turanza EV Grand Touring Tire. The Turanza EV Tire is engineered to help optimize all-season performance, provide longer wear life, and allow for the incorporation of renewable and recycled materials in tires. To conclude the day, Hypercraft and Sierra Cars unveiled the Sierra ECHO EV which will be driven by Lucy Block in honor of her late husband Ken Block, American professional rally driver, during the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June.

When Electrify Expo opened to the public on Saturday and Sunday mornings, lines wrapped around the convention center full of attendees waiting to experience a day of all-electric fun. Thousands of people poured into the festival and maxed out a weekend of demo ride and drives that exceeded 33,000 experiences. Vehicles like the Kia EV9 and Toyota BZ4X were on display, drawing a lot of attention. In addition, Tesla made its first event appearance since the announcement that the company would start experimenting with advertising allowing guests to experience the full model lineup.

Auto enthusiasts also showed off their unique, customized EVs as part of the largest custom EV exhibition in the United States featuring radically customized EVs, as well as automotive aftermarket brands. From four wheels to two, Electrify Showoff presented by Yokohama highlighted the customization culture of the next generation of consumers interested in EV personalization. Showoff featured more than 100 entries for 20 categories including “Best of Show” recognition. Other categories included best performance, best audio, best paint job and more. Official category sponsors included Yokohama, STEK, AlloyGator, Shopmonkey and Meguiar’s.

Electrify Showoff will be part of the entire Electrify Expo tour and those interested in submitting their customized rides or exhibiting can do so at https://www.electrifyexpo.com/showoff .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles – first hand experience with the product – with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

