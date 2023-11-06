Electrify Expo Industry Day Austin Electrify Expo Industry Day Austin

Senior executives from Ford, VinFast, Anker, Lexus, NIU, KTM and more will participate in press conferences and news announcements and join fireside chats with leading journalists

Industry Day attendees can also access Electrify Expo prior to the general public, including exhibitor displays and demo experiences

Industry Day is presented by Keysight Technologies and taking place at Circuit of the Americas on November 10

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, is excited to release the official schedule for Industry Day Austin, taking place at the Circuit of the Americas on Nov. 10, 2023. Industry Day, presented by Keysight, will host the EV industry’s most powerful players driving the transition towards the adoption of electrification including Ford, VinFast, Yokohama, NIU, KTM, Chargeway and more. The event will host compelling fireside chats, press conferences, press conferences and product launches, making this a must-attend event for journalists, analysts and industry leaders in the EV community.

“In addition to the thought-provoking conversations on the main stage and the top-notch networking opportunities that we’re known for at Industry Day, in Austin we’re leaning in to what Electrify Expo is all about — creating meaningful experiences that ultimately drive purchase decisions,” said BJ Birtwell, founder and CEO of Electrify Expo. “Which means after lunch, we’re gathering attendees outside for exclusive access to the festival before it opens, hosting a tour of press conferences with news announcements from both automotive and micromobility brands, and then we’re opening up the ride and drives so Industry Day attendees can experience the thrill of EVs and micromobility onsite at the historic Circuit of the Americas venue.”

After the excitement on the stage comes to a close and press conferences conclude, attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience Electrify Expo before the general public with exclusive access to 100+ exhibits, multiple demo courses, ride and drives and Electrify Showoff’s custom car show.

Industry Day, Presented by Keysight Technologies session schedule:

Title Details Cars & Coffee Meet and Greet | 8-9 a.m. (Powered by Ford) Kickstart your day with artisanal coffee, check-in and meet the brilliant minds you’ll be networking with. Don’t forget your business cards; you’re about to make valuable connections. Opening Remarks | 9 a.m. The action starts with insights from top e-transportation voices – Loren McDonald, founder and CEO of EVAdoption and Matt Teske, founder and CEO of Chargeway. With 11 automotive manufacturers and over one hundred micromobility brands, you can’t afford to miss this! Network like a pro and connect with industry pioneers over lunch at Industry Day. State of the Industry | 9:05 a.m. The U.S. is charging toward an electrifying future, driven by bold Administration goals: 50% new EV market share, billions in battery innovations, and 500,000 chargers nationwide by 2030. But the road ahead is uncertain. Loren McDonald, CEO of EVAdoption and an expert in EVs and EV charging, unravels the EV landscape in an industry overview presentation with insights and 2030 forecasts. The Grid Of The Future by Keysight Technologies | 9:25 a.m. As EVs and fast chargers take over, grid capacity is the key. Join Marvin C. Kroger, Electric Vehicle Business Development Manager at Keysight, in a fireside chat to uncover the secrets of vehicle-to-grid technology, navigate the ever-changing landscape of EVs and future-proof your projects, moderated by Jennifer Hiller, energy reporter at the Wall Street Journal. VinFast Fireside Chat | 9:50 a.m. Sean Ackley, Head of Charging & Energy at VinFast, will join automotive journalist Kristin Shaw for a fireside chat. Launching Product in an eWorld | 10:15 a.m. Consumers are racing toward e-mobility products faster than ever before. It’s time for manufacturers to rewrite the marketing playbook to catch the eye of the new e-mobility generation. Learn from Adam Weissman, Senior PR Manager at Anker who has cracked the code, and discover secrets for success in this rapidly changing landscape, moderated by Kathryn Lundstrom, sustainability editor at AdWeek. Ford Fireside Chat | 10:40 a.m. The way manufacturers are approaching customer experience and product development in a rapidly evolving industry has changed. Hear from Ford Motor Company’s Chief Futurist, Jennifer Brace along with Ford EV customers of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning for a panel discussion on EV ownership today, consumer trends and how customer voices play a key role in shaping the company’s future moderated by automotive journalist Kristin Shaw. Solving Consumer Charging Anxiety | 11 a.m. The auto and energy industries are going electric, and you’re at the front seat of change. Your EV journey is unique, shaped by your lifestyle, location and vehicle choice. How will the industry craft YOUR ideal experience? Learn from innovators like Matt Teske, CEO of Chargeway, as he unveils the future of EV customer experience. Be the first to explore Chargeway’s cutting-edge technology, putting a personalized touch on every EV driver’s journey in a conversation with Car & Driver’s John Voelcker. Product Reveal | 11:25 a.m. Join Mei-ling Wong, head of international branding, at NIU for a major news announcement. Automotive and Micromobility Press Tours | 12:15 p.m. Automotive Booth Press Tour

Cruise with the pros! Get an insider’s look at the latest in the auto world. Join our industry briefings at Ford, Volvo, Lexus, Hankook, Yokohama and VinFast booths. E-Bike & Micromobility Press Tour

Electrify Expo and Industry Day Austin features a lineup of nearly 100 micromobility and e-bike titans. Take a tour of the hottest players, including NIU, KTM, JackRabbit, Owlet and TLT Board. Ride, Drive + Demo Experiences | 1:30 p.m. Connect with representatives from leading OEM, bicycle and micromobility brands. Attendees will be invited to listen in on rapid fire industry topics that cover new technologies, trends, products, public policy and infrastructure. Automotive Ride and Drives

Drive into the future with the big guns! All the heavyweights are in the ring: BMW, Ford, Lexus, Mitsubishi, Polestar, Porsche, Tesla, Toyota, Volvo, VW, VinFast and more surprises in store! Don’t miss the showroom and witness these automotive giants under one roof. E-Bike + Micromobility Demos

Power up your ride! Join e-bike and micromobility demos with all the big players: Livewire, GoCycle, JackRabbit, Owlet and more! Don’t miss the ride of a lifetime with the industry’s best. Industry Happy Hour + Networking | 4:30 p.m. Enjoy happy hour and mingle with top executives, policy makers, media moguls and influencers.

The full line-up of speakers and schedule, along with tickets for Electrify Expo Industry Day in Austin can be found at https://www.electrifyexpo.com/industry-day . For group sales, contact tickets@electrifyexpo.com .

Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

