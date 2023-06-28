Electrify Expo San Francisco Attendees gather at Electrify Expo for the first time in the San Francisco Bay Area

The festival had an incredibly successful first weekend in the Bay Area with thousands of attendees and hundreds of exhibitors including Tesla, Polestar, VinFast, Ford and more

The Volvo EX90, Polestar 3 and VW ID.Buzz made its North American public debut at the festival

Photos from the event can be downloaded HERE

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, had its second stop of this year’s seven city tour over the last weekend at a new location – the San Francisco Bay Area. Taking over two runways at Alameda Point, the festival had an incredible turnout with thousands of attendees taking part in over 20,000 test rides of exciting vehicles including the Tesla Model 3 , Ford F150 Lightning , VinFast VF 8 , Volkswagen ID.4 , Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 , Kia EV6 and EV9 , Lexus TX , new Toyota Prius and more.

Especially noteworthy were the three vehicles making their North American public debut at the festival – the Volvo EX90, Polestar 3 and Volkswagen ID.Buzz. The EX90 is Volvo’s new 100% electric SUV with seven comfortable and adult-sized seats, all wheel drive and one pedal drive. The vehicle debuted at CES 2023 and has never been viewable in a public setting. The Volkswagen ID.Buzz, which looks like the old-school VW bus paired with “new-school fuel” also made a splash. The Polestar 3 is the brand’s first SUV with sleek styling and a high-end cabin designed with eco-friendly materials. All three vehicles are scheduled for deliveries in 2024, but Electrify Expo attendees got an exciting first look.

Also stirring up quite the buzz was the brand new Electrify Thrill Zone where attendees got to experience an exhilarating thrill ride with a professional driver in the Ford Mustang Mach-E® with over 1400 horsepower. Additionally, given the proximity to the bay, thrill seekers also got to try out the Fliteboard eFoil electric surfboard, along with many amazing e-bike and e-scooter rides down the runways of the Alameda air strip.

“It was only a matter of time until we brought Electrify Expo to the Northern California Bay Area” said CEO and Founder of Electrify Expo BJ Birtwell. “From San Jose to Berkeley, along with a massive turnout from the city of San Francisco, attendees got the chance to experience never-before-seen vehicles. We’re looking forward to returning to the area in 2024. Thank you to all the attendees and exhibitors for making this such a successful inaugural event. Now we’re heading across the country to our next stop – Washington DC.”

Electrify Expo’s next stop will be July 22-23 in Washington DC at RFK Stadium. Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.electrifyexpo.com/attend .

Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles – first hand experience with the product – with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2023 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Washington DC, New York, Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact

Skyya PR

ee@skyya.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb0444a6-6f68-4b1f-bdf2-6a5dfeb4d1d9