According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America is expected to maintain its dominant position in the electrodiagnostic equipment industry, Asia is expected to develop at the fastest pace because of the large domestic customer population

Farmington, March 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Electro Diagnostic Equipment Market Size Is Expected At USD 1,354.2 Million In 2022, Expanding At A CAGR 8.7% From 2022-2030. Researchers use electrodiagnostic (EDX) equipment to measure how nerves and muscles use electricity. The information that comes out of the diagnosis helps doctors and therapists figure out how to treat conditions like neuropathy, myopathy, plexopathy, and disorders of the neuromuscular junction. Electrodiagnostic testing includes two special tests: Electromyography (EMG) and Nerve Conduction Studies. (NCS). Nerve conduction studies, or NCS, look at how nerves work by sending small electrical pulses through electrodes that are connected to the skin. Electromyography (EMG) is a test in which small needle electrodes are put into different muscles to measure the electrical activity of the muscles.

Electro Diagnostic Equipment Market Recent Developments:

In December 2021 , GE announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of BK Medical, a leader in progressive surgical visualization, from Altaris Capital Partners, LLC. The companies have reached a definitive agreement for GE to acquire BK Medical for his $1.45 billion cash purchase price on September 22, 2021. Equipped with pre- and post-operative ultrasound capabilities, we develop end-to-end products through the complete continuum of care from diagnosis to treatment and beyond.

, Nihon Kohden acquired Advanced Medical Predictive Devices, Diagnostics, and Display (AMP3D) for an undisclosed amount. AMP3D offers an extensive set of clinical prediction algorithms and software as a service (SaaS) platform. The company’s CoMET (Continuous Monitoring of Event Trajectory) decision support software utilizes patient continuous monitoring data, vital signs, medical records and laboratory tests to provide real-time and ongoing risk trajectories for patients. indicate. In May 2019, Nihon Kohden announced the introduction of the Neuropack S3 electrodiagnostic (EDX) system, a progressive multimodality platform for neurodiagnostic procedures. Highlighting the company’s latest-generation amplifier and signal processing technology, the Neuropack S3 is expected to deliver high-quality his EDX surveys while also reducing its footprint and improving portability. The Neuropack S3 system was established to be versatile enough for both hospital and private practice applications to perform electromyography, nerve conduction studies, evoked potentials, and additional diagnostic procedures.

Electro Diagnostic Equipment Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Electrocardiography is the process of making an EKG. ( ECG or EKG ). Electrocardiogram is a way to keep track of how the electrical activity of the heart changes during a heartbeat. It can also be called an ECG. Most heartbeats per minute are between 60 and 100. (bpm). Bradycardias, which are heart rates of less than 60 beats per minute, are generally caused by problems with the sinoatrial or atrioventricular (AV) nodes or the heart’s conducting tissues. (though these may also bring about certain tachyarrhythmias). Electrocardiograph is a piece of equipment that picks up the electric currents that the heart muscle makes when it tightens and relaxes.

Challenges:

Electroencephalography is the study of electrical activity in the head. This is clear from where the word comes from. Small electrodes are put on the head, and the electrical fields made by big networks of neurons firing action potentials almost at the same time are found. Electroencephalography (EEG) sometimes shows a strong alpha-range frequency of 8 to 12 Hz over the middle of the head. We call this the mu beat. (EEG). Mu is seen in 20% to 40% of adults who are healthy. It is made up of waves that look like arches and can come from one side or both sides of the center. When someone is getting tired, it’s easy to tell.

Regional Outlook:

North America is expected to maintain its dominant position in the electrodiagnostic equipment industry, owing to its well-established hospital structure, high acceptance rate of technologically sophisticated products by healthcare professionals, and increasing knowledge of innovative medical equipment. The market is also growing because there are more and more neurological illnesses. For example, the National Centers for Biotechnology Data say that about 1 million people in the United States got sclerosis in 2016.

Because there are so many people in Asia, the industry for electrodiagnostic devices is projected to grow the fastest there. In countries like India, where hospital spending is going up, this will help the health care business grow. The electrical diagnostic equipment business is expected to grow because technology is getting better and more people in the region want better electrical diagnostic tools.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 8.7% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 1,354.2 Million By Type Electromyogram (EMG), Nerve Conduction Study (NCS), Electrocardiography (ECG), Electroencaphalography (EEG), Electroretinography (ERG), Electrogastrography (EGG), Other By Applications Hospitals, Research Institute, Other By Companies Medtronic, Abbott Vascular Devices, Boston Scientific Corporation, Siemens Medical Solutions, Philips Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Electro Diagnostic Equipment Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Medtronic, Abbott Vascular Devices, Boston Scientific Corporation, Siemens Medical Solutions, Philips Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, and Others.

By Type:

Electromyogram (EMG)

Nerve Conduction Study (NCS)

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Electroencaphalography (EEG)

Electroretinography (ERG)

Electrogastrography (EGG)

Other

By Application:

Hospitals

Research Institute

Other

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

