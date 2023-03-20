Electrocardiogram Devices industry is projected to register 4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to Increasing adoption of mobile and telemetry cardiac monitors.

Electrocardiogram devices market value is set to exceed USD 10.5 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing geriatric population is expected to have a positive impact on the electrocardiogram (ECG) devices industry outlook. Older individuals are typically at a higher risk of cardiovascular disorders owing to aging-related risk factors, such as hypertension and diabetes, driving the need for advanced ECG monitoring devices. The rising incidences of diabetes in young adults across several developed and developing nations will accelerate the need for cardiac care, adding to the electrocardiogram (ECG) devices market growth.

New breakthroughs in implantable cardiac monitors for improved cardiac care to boost industry gains

Electrocardiogram devices market valuation from monitoring ECG devices to reach over USD 4.9 billion by 2032. A wide variety of monitoring ECG devices are employed in the field of cardiovascular care, including implantable cardiac monitors, ECG telemetry monitoring/event monitoring, holter monitoring (ambulatory ECG), and others. The growing popularity of this suite of ECG tools can be attributed to their ability to monitor heart health, detect heart problems, and record electrical activity of the heart.

Rising incidences of heart failure to propel the value for 3 lead ECG devices

Electrocardiogram devices market size from the 3 lead type segment to exhibit a 4% CAGR by 2032. 3 lead ECG medical tests are widely used by physicians to detect the overall heart rate, and heart rhythm. These tests have gained significant momentum with the growing popularity of noninvasive procedures.

Moreover, the emergence of new trends in the healthcare sector such as telehealth, mobile, and wearable medical technologies will foster the requirement for 3 lead types of ECG devices. The rising prevalence of heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases will also fuel the need for advanced ECG machines, driving the industry revenue.

Growing preference for wearable technologies to foster demand for portable ECG devices

Portable devices held nearly 40.5% share of the electrocardiogram devices market in 2022. Rapid digitization of the healthcare sector has accelerated the adoption of portable medical test kits and diagnostic solutions. Additionally, the ongoing advancements in wearable technologies have enabled the development of ECG kits featuring deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI). Handheld ECG devices allow older patients to diagnose and monitor heart health at home ensuring a high level of convenience. Several manufacturers are thus focusing on product innovations, such as devices compatible with smartphones, cloud models, and others.

Hefty healthcare spending to promote electrocardiogram devices industry expansion in Europe

Europe electrocardiogram devices market to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2032. The paradigm shift from acute intervention to preventative care in the field of diagnostics will augment the industry progressionacross Europe. The growing awareness among the general public regarding an early diagnosis for better and more efficient targeted treatment is expected to spur the ECG devices industry progress. Furthermore, the growing burden of heart diseases in the U.K. will have a notable impact on the regional ECG devices industry.

New product launches to boost market development

AliveCor, Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Bionet America, Inc., Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Baxter), Koninklijike Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc., Shezhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (OSI Systems, Inc.) are some of the leading companies in the global electrocardiogram devices industry.

