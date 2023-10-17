Extension maintains listing through March 17, 2026

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that gammaCore therapy will continue to be listed in the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) Supply Chain catalogue for an additional two years through March 17, 2026. The listing, which commenced on June 4, 2019, was scheduled to terminate on March 18, 2024.

“We are delighted the NHS Supply Chain intends to continue to include the gammaCore device within their framework agreement, commencing March 2024 through March 2026 with an option to extend for a further 2 years,” stated Mitch DeShon, Vice President of Global Sales & Business Development at electroCore. “Inclusion in this catalogue helps ensure gammaCore therapy is broadly accessible to patients across the UK who may benefit from non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation and adds increased validation to the benefits realized by patients in the UK using gammaCore therapy.”

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

About gammaCore™

gammaCore™ (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore is self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

gammaCore™ is intended to provide non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) on the side of the neck for preventive treatment of migraine and the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine in patients 12 and older. gammaCore is also indicated for adjunctive use for preventive treatment of cluster headache, acute treatment of episodic cluster headache, and treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania in adult patients.

gammaCore should not be used by people with an active implantable medical device. Please refer to gammaCore.com or the Instructions for Use for complete safety information, including indications, contraindications, warnings, cautions, and instructions.

Forward-Looking Statements

