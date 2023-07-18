ROCKAWAY, N.J., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a patent related to non-invasive nerve stimulation with mobile devices.

U.S. Patent No. 11,701,515 entitled “Non-Invasive Nerve Stimulation with Mobile Device” was issued on July 18, 2023, and is generally related to a system for transcutaneously stimulating a nerve within a patient whereby the system includes the stimulator and a mobile device that provides authorization to enable the stimulator to operate.

“electroCore continues to broaden its intellectual property portfolio which consists of over 200 patents and patent applications,” stated Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. “Over the last few years, electroCore has compiled a robust patent portfolio covering the use of mobile devices to operate a nerve stimulator which we look forward to leveraging in our new suite of products and devices.”

